UFO SIM Launches in Australia, The Ultimate Travel eSIM Starting at Just AU$2/GB

Offering free eSIMs for effortless family sharing,

seamless global connectivity across 3,000+ cities, and perpetual validity

SYDNEY, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFO SIM today announces the launch of its highly anticipated eSIM service in Australia, offering an effortless, flexible way for travellers to stay connected across more than 3,000 cities worldwide. Supported by a global network already trusted by 150 million users*, UFO SIM is designed to be the ultimate travel companion, delivering unparalleled freedom.

Global coverage with endless validity

Whether holidaying in China, exploring Japan, travelling through the UK, or visiting the United States, UFO SIM provides reliable travel data starting from an incredibly competitive as low as AU$2/GB. Travellers can effortlessly tap and buy bespoke data packs tailored to their specific itineraries.

Unlike traditional SIM, UFO SIM features unlimited validity, the reusable eSIM stays on the customer's device for future trips. There is no need to discard and repurchase a new SIM for every holiday, ensuring a genuinely sustainable and convenient experience.

Exclusive free extra eSIMs: perfect for families and multi-device users

To meet the demands of modern families and tech-savvy travellers juggling phones, tablets, and laptops, UFO SIM offers exclusive supplementary eSIMs to make sharing a data entitlement entirely hassle-free. This feature provides ultra flexibility, eliminating the need to constantly tether devices or drain battery life with mobile hotspots.

Spend AU$9.50+: Receive one free supplementary eSIM.

Spend AU$18.50+: Receive three free supplementary eSIMs.

From the clouds to the waves: inflight and cruise connectivity

The journey is just as important as the destination. UFO SIM goes beyond standard terrestrial networks by offering dedicated inflight and cruise data packages. Customers can simply purchase an inflight or cruise data pass to enjoy a seamless surfing experience while travelling on designated airlines and cruise lines.

Ready to roam in just three minutes

UFO SIM makes the travel data application process entirely friction-free. Customers simply purchase online, scan a QR code, and are fully connected and ready to surf within three minutes.

For more details on coverage, pricing, and to get connected, please visit ufosim.net.

*Based on the total number of customers served by CK Hutchison's global telecommunications business.

SOURCE UFO SIM