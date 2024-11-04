UGREEN Announces Exclusive 11.11 Singles' Day Deals Across Southeast Asia

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the excitement for the upcoming 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival builds, UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, is offering its most competitive deals of the year to consumers in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. With the annual event just around the corner, UGREEN aims to enhance customers' digital lifestyles by providing a range of high-quality electronic accessories to add to their collections.

One of the standout offerings is the UGREEN Uno Series, which presents a fun and innovative range of fast-charging accessories. Featuring the UGREEN Uno Charger 100W and the UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W, UGREEN combines a unique robot-inspired aesthetic with the latest in rapid charging technology, allowing consumers to not only enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge technology but also experience the seamless integration of style and function in their daily lives.

The UGREEN Uno Charger 100W is particularly notable for its powerful charging capabilities. A single port can deliver up to 100W of output, charging a 2023 MacBook Pro 16 to 81% in just 60 minutes. Additionally, the UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W offers powerful magnetic fast charging, providing an efficient way to power devices like iPhones.

Another key product is the large-capacity power bank range, including the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W and the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W. With an innovative cylindrical design and internal stacking, these lightweight, compact power banks are perfect for easy portability, offering convenience whether packed in a bag or carried by hand.

These high-capacity power banks deliver fast charging for phones, tablets, and laptops, offering a reliable solution for users who need to stay powered during travel or emergencies. They also support charging multiple devices at once, significantly boosting efficiency. With the ability to fully recharge an iPhone 15 Pro up to 4.86 times, they offer peace of mind with their large capacity and wide compatibility with over 1,000 devices.

This 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival, UGREEN is committed to offering consumers more power and convenience than ever before, bringing advanced technology and sleek design to the forefront of their digital experiences. For more details, please visit:

Malaysia: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Singapore: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Philippines: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Vietnam: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Indonesia: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

