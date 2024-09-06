UGREEN Introduces New Accessories to Elevate the iPhone 16 Series Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, is excited to introduce its latest accessories, tailored towards a wide range of iPhone models. This collection features advanced charging solutions and protective cases, all meticulously crafted to enhance the iPhone experience, including the latest iPhone 16 lineup.

Leading the collection is the UGREEN Uno 65W GaN Fast Charger, a powerful and efficient charger that supports fast charging for up to three devices simultaneously. In just 30 minutes, this charger can power an iPhone 15 Pro up to 60% or a MacBook Air M2 to 55%*, making it a must-have for users on the go. The UGREEN Uno 65W features the advanced Thermal Guard™ System, offering millisecond temperature detection to prevent overheating, overcharging and excessive current, ensuring safe and reliable charging every time.

Another highlight is the UGREEN 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank. This portable power bank is designed for iPhone users who need reliable power throughout the day. With a capacity of 10000mAh, it can wirelessly charge an iPhone 15 up to 1.8 times, providing ample power for daily use. The power bank also supports 7.5W max magnetic wireless charging and includes a Type C to Type C cord, making it compatible with the iPhone 12 to15 series.

UGREEN also provides 360° protection for both the camera and screen through its range of phone cases, ensuring the device remains safe from daily wear and tear. The phone case also features a portable holder for added convenience, making it easy to carry or hang the device as needed.

Finally, the 2-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger Magnetic for iPhone Series rounds out the collection. This versatile charger allows users to charge their iPhone and AiRpods simultaneously. With Qi2 certification, it provides 15W of wireless charging power for iPhones, offering greatly improved efficiency compared to standard chargers. Its compact and foldable design makes it ideal for use at home, in the office, or while traveling.

These new accessories from UGREEN are designed to meet the evolving needs of iPhone users, combining functionality with convenience. To place an order, please visit:

Malaysia: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Singapore: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Philippines: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Vietnam: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

Thailand: Shopee, Lazada, TikTok.

*Data from internal tests; results may vary in different environments and conditions.

SOURCE Ugreen