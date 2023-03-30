UL Solutions Expands Retail and Consumer Products Testing Services with New Laboratory in Shenzhen, China

The laboratory provides manufacturers of China's retail and consumer products with comprehensive safety, performance, quality and reliability testing services that address regulatory compliance and market access.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, has officially opened a new retail and consumer products laboratory in Shenzhen, China. The new UL Solutions Shenzhen Retail and Consumer Products Laboratory, located in the Sino-German Industrial Park, marks a relocation from UL Solutions' previous facility in the area, where the company has served customers in Shenzhen since 2003.

UL Solutions leadership celebrates the opening of the UL Solutions Retail and Consumer Products Laboratory in Shenzhen, China. The new laboratory provides manufacturers of China’s retail and consumer products with comprehensive safety, performance, quality and reliability testing services that address regulatory compliance and market access.

"Today begins an exciting new chapter for our business in China as we commemorate the opening of our new state-of-the-art UL Solutions Shenzhen Retail and Consumer Products Laboratory," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions Inc. "UL Solutions is dedicated to using its testing expertise to help manufacturers of China's retail and consumer products achieve access to new markets, forge partnerships and succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Delivering value and consistent quality is critical to building consumer acceptance and trust. Additionally, driving confidence in the quality and safety of retail products helps build consumer preference. UL Solutions' Shenzhen Retail and Consumer Products Laboratory features enhanced testing capabilities and expanded services for Chinese manufacturers of hardline and softline consumer products, footwear, toys, and health and beauty products.

"Manufacturers in the retail and consumer industry are facing higher expectations as well as evolving global market requirements," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions. "With state-of-the-art testing equipment and enhanced capacity, our new laboratory in Shenzhen enables UL Solutions to better serve Chinese customers in advancing the safety of retail and consumer products in their destination market."

UL Solutions helps manufacturers build consumer trust through a wide range of consumer product testing and assessment services, including microbiological, physical, performance, sensory, materials and claims testing, package review services and consumer studies. In the retail space, UL Solutions helps manufacturers mitigate challenges by providing safety, performance, quality, and reliability testing services throughout their supply network.

UL Solutions' laboratories in Shenzhen and Shanghai are registered with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) as approved laboratories for Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) third-party testing. They are also accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), China Inspection Body and Laboratory Mandatory Approval (CMA) and The General Coordination for Accreditation of Inmetro (CGCRE).

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

