Ulsan Nam-gu, K-Tourism City Themed on Whales in Korea, Hosts 2024 Jangsaengpo Hydrangea Festival in June

ULSAN, South Korea, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulsan's Nam-gu, the heart of Korea's No. 1 industrial neighborhood and also known as the "City of Whales," will host the "Jangsaengpo Hydrangea Festival" at Osaek Hydrangea Park located in the Jangsaengpo Whale Cultural Village. This year's event will take place from June 7 to 20.

Osaek Hydrangea Park within Jangsaengpo Whale Cultural Village, has been developed over the past six years with the planting of over 30,000 hydrangea bushes. This community-driven project transformed Jangsaengpo into a hydrangea village, resulting in a stunning sea of blue hydrangeas in full bloom every June. It boasts 35 different varieties of hydrangeas, creating picturesque views reminiscent of a painting.

During the festival, visitors can enjoy not only the vibrant hydrangeas but also a variety of activities such as a hydrangea fireworks show, and garden concerts. The park's themed photo zones provide perfect spots for memorable photos, and the monorail offers panoramic views of the hydrangeas.

The festival offers a blend of visual and interactive experiences, suitable for all ages. Last year's three-day festival attracted 65,000 visitors, and with this year's event extended to 14 days, an even larger turnout is anticipated.

Following the Hydrangea Festival, Jangsaengpo will continue to host themed festivals throughout the year, including the "Horror Festival" in August and the "Whale Festival" in September, showcasing the unique charm of the neighborhood.

About Ulsan and Jangsaengpo

Ulsan is home to major corporations such as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Motor Company, making it Korea's largest industrial hub. According to 2022 statistics, Ulsan's GRDP was approximately USD 54.5 billion, with a per capita GRDP of USD 44,800, ranking first among metropolitan cities. Despite its industrial history, extensive environmental improvement projects since the early 2000s have transformed Ulsan into a city with the lowest levels of fine dust in the country.

Jangsaengpo was once a wealthy fishing village during the whaling boom of the late 1970s. However, the village lost its vibrancy following the 1986 International Whaling Commission ban on commercial whaling. In the 2000s, Nam-gu revitalized Jangsaengpo's whaling history through cultural projects, establishing the Whale Museum and designating Jangsaengpo as the Whale Culture Zone. Today, the area features attractions - Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse, a remodeled cold storage facility, and a recreated 1960s whaling village where interactive experiences from the show "Squid Game" can be enjoyed.

SOURCE Nam-gu Office, Ulsan Metropolitan City