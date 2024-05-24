Ultima Markets partnered with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to offer US$1 million in fund insurance

EBENE CYBERCITY, Mauritius, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets, one of the fastest-growing online trading brokers, is proud to announce its partnership with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to enhance its client's financial security. The partnership will provide comprehensive insurance coverage to all clients with claims up to US$1,000,000 per account.

The partnership underscores Ultima Market's commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients in the forex landscape. In addition, the insurance will offer investors enhanced fund security and peace of mind when trading with Ultima Markets.

"We are excited to partner with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to introduce this insurance initiative," said Jack Li, Regional Business Director of Ultima Markets. "We are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that not only meet our client's needs but also aim to exceed their expectations. This latest offering solidifies our commitment to our client in terms of safety, security, and trust."

Listed on Nasdaq, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is the world's third-largest insurance brokerage as of 2022. The company brings unparalleled experience and expertise to the partnership. With the introduction of comprehensive insurance coverage, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) helps mitigate financial risks and create a secure investment environment for all clients of Ultima Markets.

The insurance coverage will be available to all Ultima Markets clients at no additional cost. Likewise, all clients will be automatically entitled to the protection offered by this partnership, with no opt-ins or registration required. With enhanced financial protection, Ultima Markets aims to build a robust and secure investment platform, catering to a wide range of investors and continuously delivering its excellence in the forex services industry.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is an online trading broker that provides users with access to trade 250+ financial instruments. With the slogan "Ultimate Gateway of Trading," Ultima Markets is a fast-growing and fully licensed broker. Ultima Markets has served clients in more than 172 countries with over 2000 outstanding staff of diverse talents and backgrounds in more than 15 offices globally.

For more information about Ultima Markets, please visit: https://www.ultimamarkets.com/.

