Ultima Markets Recognised as Most Popular Broker 2024 by BrokersView

EBENE CYBERCITY, Mauritius, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets, a fast-growing online trading broker is proud to announce that it has been honoured with "Most Popular Broker Award 2024" at Award for Brokers with Outstanding Assessment • Singapore Award Ceremony by BrokersView. Ultima Markets received the highest vote count among brokers with an aggregate of 65,000 votes.

BrokersView is a renowned entity, dedicated to recognising achievements in the forex industry. They aim to provide unbiased insights and evaluations based on various criteria which includes reliability and service quality.

The recognition underscores Ultima Markets' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients in the dynamic forex landscape. This award reflects the trust and confidence that clients and industry experts alike have placed upon Ultima Markets as a reliable partner in their trading journey.

"We are honoured to receive the Most Popular Broker Award 2024 from BrokersView," said Jack Li, Regional Business Director of Ultima Markets. "This recognition highlights our dedication to providing our clients with the highest quality of services and reinforces our position as one of the fast-growing online trading brokers. We are grateful for the continued support of our clients and the dedication of our team."

Ultima Markets has distinguished itself through extensive offerings and personalised customer service, tailored to meet the diverse needs across the globe. Through its cutting-edge technology and personalised support, Ultima Markets empowers its clients to capitalise opportunities and achieve their financial goals.

As Ultima Markets continues to expand its presence and enhance its offerings, the company remains focused on its core values of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity. With this latest accolade, Ultima Markets reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for clients seeking exceptional quality of services.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is an online trading broker that provides users access to trade 250+ financial instruments. With a slogan, "Ultimate Gateway of Trading," Ultima Markets is a fast-growing and fully licensed broker. Ultima Markets has served clients in more than 172 countries with over 2000 outstanding staff of diverse talents and backgrounds in more than 15 offices globally.

For more information about Ultima Markets, please visit: https://www.ultimamarkets.com/.

SOURCE Ultima Markets