Ultimate Japanese Anti-Aging Technology Comes To Hong Kong - SAISEICO Launches Nobel Prize Winning Japanese Exosome Skincare at Vegas 360 Spas.

HONG KONG, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese Skincare Technology brand SAISEICO will be unveiling its trailblazing new EXCELLENE line of products at a special event in partnership with Vegas 360 spas who will be the first to stock this game changing skincare treatment line at its 18 luxury locations across the city – a first for this trending new skincare breakthrough.

The EXCELLENE line is based on 2013 Nobel Prize winning research that demonstrates the incredible regenerative properties of naturally derived Exosomes, combined with Fullerene (otherwise known as the "King of Anti-Aging" – 250x more potent than Vitamin C antioxidant properties) and a proprietary blend of Growth Factors (boosts cell renewal & turnover).

Powerful Hero Ingredients work in harmony to promote natural, regenerative beauty and a glowing, dewy complexion – demystifying the perfect barefaced look. These miraculous components erase fine lines & wrinkles and restore mature skin to a youthful state using the power of nature to regenerate from the inside out.

Event Details: [Press invitation only]

Date: 27th March 2024 (Wednesday)

27th March 2024 (Wednesday) Time: 2:30PM – 3:30PM

2:30PM – Location: Vegas 360 (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Vegas 360 (Tsim Sha Tsui) Address: Room 1303-1305, 13/F, Carnarvon Plaza, 20 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui , Kowloon, Hong Kong

Vegas 360 group boasts over 30 years of professional beauty expertise across its 18 branches – making it Hong Kong's largest luxury beauty club. It was most recently the official beauty centre for the 2023 Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant and now the first location to debut SAISEICO products.

The experiential grand launch will be taking place at their flagship Tsim Sha Tsui location in collaboration with MindBeauty (SAISEICO's exclusive HK distributor). Guests will be treated to a special SAISEICO treatment to experience the ground-breaking new technology for themselves. The event will be hosted by Dr. Lillian Wong, CEO of VEGAS 360, and Ms. Reina Chan, Principal of The Etiquette Link & Miss Hong Kong 2023 finalist. Guestlist will include VIP customers, guests, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and beauty industry experts from MindBeauty and VEGAS 360.

EXCELLENE Product Line:

Exosome Rejuvenating Booster – 5ml [Spa use]

SAISEICOs most potent formulation, created especially for spa use can be administered via micro-needling or SAISEICOs own, patented nano delivery system to help the powerful ingredients penetrate deep into the skin and provide excellent rejuvenation results – naturally.

Exosome Rejuvenating Serum – 30ml [Home Use]

Containing all of the same highly effective ingredients, this serum has been specially formulated for home use on a daily basis, to supplement your existing skincare routine and to boost/maintain the results from an in-clinic Rejuvenating Booster treatment.

Hero Ingredients:

Nobel Prize winning Exosomes: SAISEICO uses the latest 3D cultivation technology to harvest these powerful healing factors which play a key role in optimising intercellular communication, tissue repair & immune response. This powerful ingredient helps to reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture and hydration, and enhance skin elasticity, as well as to reduce inflammation and damage caused by UV radiation.

Fullerene – The King of Ani-aging: By incorporating Fullerene into our products, we can harness the healing properties of this nano technology. First known as Bucky Balls, this spherical construct of 60 carbon atoms works on the nanoscopic scale and has 250x more antioxidant properties than age old Vitamin C. This means more potent improvements in skin texture, pore tightening, brightening and redness reduction!

Growth Factors – Proprietary High Concentration Peptides: A special blend of 9 different growth factors work together to supplement the already existing peptides in our skin that act as healing agents. This blend helps to further boost collagen synthesis, stimulate cell turnover resulting in improved skin quality and tone. A great and gentler alternative to retinoids with all the same power and medical backing.

About SAISEICO (Website: https://www.saiseico.com/about )

Dedicates to exploring the untapped potential of regenerative technology. SAISEICO combines cutting-edge Japanese technology and exclusive formulations to embark on a revolutionary exploration of regenerative beauty in collaboration with a team of regenerative medicine experts. Through medically proven research, SAISEICO ushers in a new era of regenerative skincare by creating its flagship product line, EXCELLENE which incorporates Exosomes, Fullerene, and proprietary growth factors. Paired with a patented nano delivery system, SAISEICO ensure the stable and effective absorption of active ingredients.

About MindBeauty (Website: https://www.mindbeautyhk.com/ )

MindBeauty is a one stop shop that connects convenient, high-quality beauty appointment services to users & unparalleled beauty brand development services. Under the leadership of founder Joei Lau MindBeautys business scope has expanded to include assisting partners (beauty salons) in promotional activities, product distribution, product development, and the development of online and offline beauty-related businesses also organising various themed events. MindBeauty is one of the industry leaders in its categories.

The MindBeauty philosophy is inspired by the Japanese hospitality spirit of "OMOTENASHI," placing customer needs first. Treating customers with the utmost respect and providing meticulous hospitality and service to create a home-like experience.

About VEGAS 360 (Website: https://www.VEGAS360.hk/ )

With over 30 years of professional experience since 1990, VEGAS 360 is committed to selecting the purest ingredients while striving for innovative scientific research to bring the most attentive care. They have also introduced training techniques from renowned five-star hotel SPAs, accompanied by an elegant and luxurious atmosphere comparable to hotels. They provide with comprehensive professional beauty services, allowing one to indulge in the luxury spa and beauty journey of your dreams.

