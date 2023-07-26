ULTRALUXE 2023 BRINGS ICONIC AND TRENDING NICHE LUXURY FROM AROUND THE WORLD TO SINGAPORE

Shop the globe's desirable brands at the world's first lifestyle social festival with a focus on purposeful luxury

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraLuxe (13–22 October 2023) supported by the Singapore Tourism Board goes beyond the iconic [email protected] Ann City Civic Plaza in Singapore's prime shopping belt, Orchard Road for the first time to debut the Singapore Watch Fair at the Resorts World Sentosa. The highly anticipated festival will be the ultimate venue for connoisseurs and collectors of exceptional design seeking the best in craft and investible style.

UltraLuxe Festival 2023 in Singapore (18-22 October 2023) is a niche luxury festival showcasing independent designers and iconic jewellery, watches, fashion and living style brands.

UltraLuxe is a pioneering lifestyle social festival, with networking opportunities for collectors, designers, the discerning and sophisticated to immerse themselves in meaningful and purposeful luxury that promotes community, culture and sustainability. Its 2022 inauguration saw over 8,000 visitors and US$6 million sales; and this year anticipates 10,000 visitors and US$10 million sales.

Angela Loh, Founder of UltraLuxe said, "UltraLuxe is a transformational movement, the world's only festival that converges international and Singaporean independent designers and artisans into a collective brand of niche luxury. With a powerful curation of talents and their passions, UltraLuxe is poised to be the epicentre for sophisticated shoppers seeking connections and self-actualization while experiencing elevated luxury of niche propositions."

Experience the future of luxury at UltraLuxe's four exhibitions: JEWELUXE, ADVOCACY, HOMME, and SINGAPORE WATCH FAIR, spanning two locations, where visitors can discover over 100 internationally acclaimed and Singaporean independent brands of niche luxury.

FLAGSHIP [email protected] ANN CITY CIVIC PLAZA ORCHARD ROAD (13-22 October)

The anchor, JEWELUXE converges over 60 world-class jewellery houses and designers from Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Brazil, India, China, the U.S.A.; alongside Singapore's powerhouses – Caratell, State Property, Simone Jewels, etc. to present cutting edge designs, unique craft and trending precious gems.

Game-changing HOMME is an experiential showcase-cum-social space for modern gentlemen to discover and collect iconic and trending fashion, spirits, gadgets, hobbies and living styles in crafting a lifestyle that reflects their aesthetic, sophistication and intelligence while fostering networking and exchange amidst like-minded communities.

ADVOCACY curated showcases and tete-a-tetes congregate niche luxury brands and communities to promote AGELESS on staying young naturally and ECO-CULTURE on sustaining Nature and Culture, with underlining purpose to give back and pay forward.

EQUARIUS HOTEL, RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA (18-21 October)

Singapore Watch Fair, which has grown in popularity over the years, will be held for the first time at the Equarius Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa to enhance the exhibition with a larger and more exclusive dedicated space. The fair will inspire with creations by independent watchmakers around the world and a "collector's museum" of vintage watches from Patek Philippe, Rolex and more – the ideal platform for collectors and enthusiasts to appreciate and acquire coveted and rare timepieces. Watch collectors, retailers, and industry professionals from around the world will gather to discuss their passions in watch collecting in a series of curated events.

Chang Chee Pey , Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer, RWS, said: "Resorts World Sentosa is excited to be the presenting partner for the inaugural offshoot for Singapore Watch Fair. Hotel Equarius is the perfect setting for these exquisite timepieces from around-the-world, under one roof. The festival aligns with RWS' promise to offer visitors a year-round vibrant and sophisticated lifestyle offerings that also include Michelin-starred dining and world class attractions."

Guo Teyi, Director, Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board, said, "We are thrilled that UltraLuxe is returning to Singapore for its second year, adding diversity to our pipeline of quality, leisure events. The expanded festival which now spotlights even more timepieces and jewellery brands, is an invaluable opportunity for local designers to collaborate and showcase their creations alongside global brands. The festival's innovative programme also adds another dimension to Singapore's differentiated retail offerings, enhancing our allure as a global retail and lifestyle destination."

UltraLuxe's mission is to build a legacy where niche brands and shoppers come together to reshape the world of luxury.

ANNEX A

THE ULTRALUXE EXPERIENCE

UltraLuxe (13-22 October 2023) casts the spotlight on niche luxury from around the world a pioneering lifestyle social festival offering guests from around the world curated exhibitions, red carpet events and networking tête-à-tête. The festival is expected to draw over 8,000 discerning shoppers, predominantly High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) who are seeking well-crafted designs that reflect their individuality. With a focus on jewellery, timepieces and living style, UltraLuxe offers an unparalleled opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind creations that are not available in boutiques and guests can meet with sought-after independent designers, watchmakers and style icons all in one place without flying all over the globe for this privilege.

ADVOCACY

UltraLuxe/Advocacy is about fostering a culture of giving back and creating a lasting impact with a long-term commitment to raising funds for causes that benefit the wider community. The festival aims to become an annual destination for different communities to promote their purposes and causes.

HOMME

UltraLuxe/Homme reimagines luxury for the modern gentleman. Visitors will discover the stories behind iconic lifestyle brands in a dedicated social space. Explore masterpieces on display and savour the flavours from around the world alongside style experts and trendsetting creators. Homme allows guests to craft a lifestyle that reflects their aesthetic, sophistication and intelligence. From premium fashion to timeless collectibles, it's all about living experiences.

JEWELUXE

Since its inauguration in 2017, JeweLuxe has brought the world's finest and greatest independent jewellery houses and designers together in a big and glamourous way to showcase the latest, the most iconic and rarest in Singapore.

SINGAPORE WATCH FAIR

The Singapore Watch Fair, presented by Resorts World Singapore, is being held for the first time at the Hotel Equarius Ballroom within Resorts World Singapore. It showcases an impressive panorama of savoir-faire by the finest independent watchmakers. Embark on a horological journey to admire the extraordinary manifestations of the perfect timepiece by over 20 independent watchmakers, alongside Christie's auction house and watch advisory firm FutureGrail. More than 8 watch panels await you, and complimentary online registration is available.

