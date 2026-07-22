uMINT Becomes Available on 1exchange, Expanding Regulated Secondary Market Access for Eligible Investors

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1exchange, a regulated exchange for the listing and secondary trading of tokenized real-world assets (RWA), today announced that through a collaboration with CapBridge, the UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund ("uMINT") is now available for secondary market trading on its regulated platform. CapBridge is an authorised distribution partner of uMINT.

uMINT is an actively tokenized USD money market investment fund token launched by UBS Asset Management. Built on the public Ethereum blockchain, it enables eligible investors to gain exposure to an institutional-grade money market fund through distributed ledger technology.

The availability of uMINT on 1exchange provides eligible investors with an additional regulated venue to access uMINT beyond the primary distribution channel. Qualified buyers can acquire uMINT from existing uMINT holders offering their holdings for sale on the 1exchange trading platform. Through 1exchange's automated order-matching system, the matched trades will be settled instantly. Effectively, 1X provides an additional liquidity pathway by enabling peer-to-peer transfers between eligible investors, complementing the traditional subscription and redemption process.

"As institutional adoption of tokenized assets continues to grow, secondary market infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in providing access to more liquidity beyond primary distribution," said Sheena Lim, CEO of 1exchange. "Making uMINT available on 1exchange provides eligible investors with an additional regulated venue for secondary market trading, while supporting the continued development of a more accessible and liquid ecosystem for tokenized real-world assets."

Tokenization is moving beyond issuance towards active trading and broader market participation. Regulated marketplaces play an increasingly important role in supporting price discovery, liquidity, and investor access. As a MAS-regulated Recognised Market Operator (RMO), 1exchange continues to expand its marketplace with institutional-grade tokenized assets, supporting the development of a more connected and accessible ecosystem for tokenized assets.

About 1exchange

1exchange, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens and private listings, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Offering full-stack on-chain infrastructure, the platform enables issuers to list enterprise-grade RWAs, while enabling investors to trade modern digital assets in a regulated secondary market, unlocking global liquidity. CapBridge is a sister company of 1exchange.

Visit www.1x.exchange for more information.

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Disclaimer

The information contained in this article is provided strictly for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial products listed or traded on 1exchange ("1X").

Investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Readers should carefully consider their investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance, and should conduct their own independent research. Where appropriate, readers are encouraged to seek advice from a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SOURCE 1exchange ("1X")