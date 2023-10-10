Under Der Linden Restaurant Launches Wine Bar - Cuvée: A Haven for Discerning Wine Enthusiasts

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Der Linden Restaurant proudly announces the launch of its much-anticipated wine bar - Cuvée. Adding to the romantic sophistication of Under Der Linden's floral-themed space, Cuvée elevates the menu with its elegant wine collection to captivate even the most discerning palate.

Cuvée specialises in mature Bordeaux and Burgundy wines, showcasing the essence of prestigious grape varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Merlot at competitive prices. The wines are meticulously curated to entertain even the most experienced tastebuds and harmonise with the uniquely diverse flavours of the Under Der Linden Restaurant menu.



To mark its grand opening, Cuvée presents specially curated wine flights that seamlessly pair with the delectable menu selections. Let no dish go unaccompanied with the right wine pairing for sweet, spicy, charred, or umami flavour profiles. For those seeking a more premium and exploratory tasting experience, the wine bar offers flights that guide the palate through the Bordeaux terroir across different eras.

"Serving French cuisine is only truly complete when accompanied by a wine selection and we want to immerse every customer in the essence of French-style dining. At Cuvée, we're passionate about giving our patrons the complete wine bar experience at competitive retail prices." affirmed Cuvée Manager.

With a taste for mature vintages, Cuvée's extraordinary collection hosts old Bordeaux red wines from the 1960s and beyond. In addition to the unparalleled dine-in experience, Cuvée invites patrons to take their favourite bottles home. The retail takeaway option comes at a 10% discount on menu prices so patrons can embrace vintage luxury from the comfort of their own home.

Join Cuvée at 5B Portsdown Rd and immerse yourself in the world of Bordeaux and Burgundy, where every sip is a celebration of the art of winemaking and the joy of French cuisine.

Find out more information about the wine menu at https://underderlinden.com.sg/wine/ or make a reservation at https://cuvee.oddle.me/en_SG/reservations .

About Cuvée

Cuvée is a distinguished wine bar, brought to you by Under Der Linden Restaurant. Specializing in mature Bordeaux and Burgundy wines, Cuvee offers a curated selection dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Merlot. The wine bar is a haven for wine enthusiasts seeking a refined experience in the heart of Singapore.

SOURCE Under Der Linden