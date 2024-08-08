Unearthed Productions, together with Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel The Stamford, team up to redefine event experiences

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unearthed Productions is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel The Stamford, home to Raffles City Convention Centre (RCCC), setting a new benchmark for exceptional event experiences.

William J. Haandrikman, Managing Director at Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel The Stamford, and Adam Piperdy, CEO of Unearthed Productions, at the letter of intent signing ceremony.

Combining Unearthed Productions' expertise in cutting-edge audio, video and lighting (AVL) solutions and the two hotels' excellent infrastructure and service hospitality, this collaboration will provide event planners with innovative capabilities to deliver immersive and engaging event experiences. It is a pivotal part of RCCC's journey to become the best MICE venue in Asia Pacific, with an unwavering focus on delivering excellent products and exemplary service.

Throughout 2024, the ballrooms and meeting rooms at RCCC and SKAI suites at Swissôtel The Stamford are expected to be progressively integrated with these AVL solutions. These include high-definition LED video walls and smart meeting solutions built around advanced AI-powered event technology.

Unearthed Productions is also expected to lend its extensive production capabilities and dedicated creative team to support event planners in designing dynamic showcases that leverage these AVL solutions.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our passion for audience engagement to one of the most iconic event destinations in the region. We believe this upcoming partnership will unlock immense value for event planners," said Adam Piperdy, Chief Experience Officer of Unearthed Productions.

"We continuously strive to exceed our clients' expectations through not just our hospitality but also industry-leading event capabilities. This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests. Together, we aim to elevate the standard of excellence in event management, ensuring every moment is meticulously crafted and unforgettable," said William J. Haandrikman, Managing Director of Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford.

About Unearthed Productions

Unearthed Productions is a full-service event agency based in Singapore. Empowered by a team of creators, strategists, and experts who are deeply passionate about content, audience engagement, and event technology, Unearthed Productions delivers a complete suite of event solutions that allow event organisers to seamlessly execute an award-winning event experience. Producing hundreds of event experiences for thousands of audiences annually, Unearthed Productions is the trusted partner of both organisations and venue owners in the region.

For more details, please visit https://unearthedproductions.com.sg/.

About Fairmont Singapore

Fairmont Singapore, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts' pioneer property in Asia, comprises 778 guestrooms and suites. It offers a distinct collection of 5 restaurants and bars, the award-winning 50,000 sq ft Willow Stream Spa and the cutting-edge Raffles City Convention Centre which has 108,000 sq ft of prime, flexible function space, with 34 meeting rooms. Strategically located in the heart of Singapore's business, shopping and entertainment districts, Fairmont Singapore is where sophisticated travellers discover culturally rich experiences that are authentic to the Lion City. Fairmont Singapore is proudly a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Certified hotel.

For more details, please visit https://www.fairmont.com/singapore/.

About Swissôtel The Stamford

Swissôtel The Stamford is part of the Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts group. The hotel provides a wide range of amenities from a luxurious range of 1,252 guest rooms and suites, 7 restaurants and bars. It also houses the 108,000 sq ft Raffles City Convention Centre which comprises 34 meeting venues with technologically advanced business facilities and services. One of Southeast Asia's tallest hotels and conveniently located in the heart of Singapore, Swissôtel The Stamford boasts panoramic views of Singapore, Malaysia and nearby islands of Indonesia.

As a purpose-driven hospitality brand committed to sustainability, Swissôtel The Stamford is proudly a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Certified hotel. Sustainability initiatives include reduction of plastic use, using sustainable products in restaurants and most notably, the launch of the industry's first urban Aquaponics farm within the hotel where fish and vegetables grow together in a pesticide-free integrated system.

For more details, please visit https://www.swissotel.com/hotels/singapore-stamford/.

