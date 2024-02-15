KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! realme is set to unfold an era of periscope telephoto in mobile imaging via the launch of the realme 12 Pro+ 5G on 29 February 2024, together with the realme 12+ 5G. Pre-orders of the brand-new line-up begin on 16 February, with gifts worth up to RM799.

Unfold A New Era of DSLR-level Portrait with realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G on 29 February; Pre-order Begins Now with Up to RM799 Gifts

Customers who pre-order the realme 12 Pro+ 5G can bring home Techlife X60 earbuds, a realme Watch, and a 1-year warranty, while the realme 12+ 5G's pre-order bundle offers Techlife earbuds, realme Watch, and a 1-year warranty. Interested customers can place their pre-orders with RM12 at realme Brand Stores nationwide.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G Offers the Only Periscope Telephoto Lens in the Segment

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G helps users unbound photography creativity and imagination thanks to a triple camera setup anchored by a 64MP-OV64B periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera. The OV64B sensor boasts a 1/2-inch sensor size, which is over twice as large as the telephoto sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro. The luxurious-looking smartphone takes users on a versatile photography journey with its five focal lengths: a 3X optical zoom for perfect portrait, and a 6X in-sensor zoom for clear image quality. It also features the segment's farthest zoom distance of up to 120X digital zoom.

In addition to superior hardware, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G takes photography games to a new level with its impressive algorithms. Its Cinematic Bokeh Algorithm highlights the subject more prominently with a natural bokeh that resembles the film-like blurring effect. At the same time, the MasterShot Algorithm co-created with Qualcomm offers photographs with greater clarity and texture.

Meanwhile, the realme 12+ 5G boasts the best vlogging capabilities thanks to the Sony LYT-600 sensor. The 50MP main camera empowers users to vlog their life better with advanced imaging processing systems such as the SuperOIS and NightEye Engine. Its SuperOIS enhances frame reset speed to 8ms – a 40% increase from the traditional OIS – enabling the main camera to capture fast-paced movement easily. Meanwhile, realme 12+ 5G's NightEye Engine helps preserve more details with the lossless computation in the RAW domain.

Channel the Cinematic Portrait Master in You with Claudio Miranda's Customised Filters

There will never be a dull moment in photography as the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and 12+ 5G bring one of the most surprising collaborations from the best of both worlds. realme teams up with Claudio Miranda, realme Invited Photography Master and Oscar Winner for Best Cinematography, to create three customised movie filters that take inspiration from three blockbusters: Life of Pi, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Top Gun: Maverick. The three filters – Journey, Memory, and Maverick – enable users to transform themselves into a master of cinematic portrait.

For more information on realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G, stay tuned to realme's official platforms.

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

