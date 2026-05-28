SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unikeyic Electronics today announced it has been ranked No. 19 on Supply Chain Connect's 2026 Top 50 Global Electronics Distributors List. We are proud to share this milestone, marking our first entry into the global top 20. This recognition reflects the progress we have made in inventory coverage, quality assurance, fulfillment responsiveness, and digital procurement support.

Unikeyic Electronics Ranked No. 19 on Supply Chain Connect’s 2026 Top 50 Global Electronics Distributors List

For us, this is more than a ranking. It is a strong signal that the capabilities we continue to build for engineers, purchasers, and manufacturers around the world are creating real value in a fast-changing supply environment.

The full ranking was published by Supply Chain Connect on May 15 2026. See: https://www.supplychainconnect.com/rankings-research/article/55376775/2026-top-50-global-electronics-distributors-list . Supply Chain Connect is a publication of Endeavor Business Media covering the global electronics supply chain.

As a Singapore-headquartered electronic components online distributor, Unikeyic serves global engineering and procurement teams through unikeyic.com. We effectively support high-mix, low-volume sourcing requirements. Our core capabilities include:

Scale & Breadth: Offering 300,000+ SKUs and working directly with 200+ authorized brands .

Offering and working directly with . Uncompromising Quality: Our in-house testing laboratory is CNAS-accredited and ILAC MRA-recognized , with test reports recognized in 100+ economies, helping customers source authentic, quality-assured components with confidence.

Our , with test reports recognized in 100+ economies, helping customers source authentic, quality-assured components with confidence. Agile Fulfillment: Providing same-business-day dispatch for in-stock items, helping customers shorten lead times and reduce supply risks.

Providing for in-stock items, helping customers shorten lead times and reduce supply risks. Digital Integration: Offering BOM tools, RFQ support, and enterprise API integration for real-time inventory access, pricing visibility, and seamless ERP connectivity.

Unikeyic is backed by a listed parent company with more than 20 years of supply chain infrastructure, giving us a strong foundation in procurement reliability, transaction security, and operational stability. Today, we serve customers across 100+ countries and regions, offering flexible payment options and dedicated support to R&D teams and manufacturers worldwide.

We would like to thank our customers, suppliers, and partners for the trust and support they have shown us over the past year. This recognition would not have been possible without your continued collaboration.

Looking ahead, we will keep investing in inventory depth, brand coverage, quality assurance, digital procurement capabilities, and global service efficiency. Entering the global top 20 is an important milestone, but more importantly, it strengthens our commitment to helping customers source with greater speed, confidence, and flexibility.

More Stock. More Brands. Trusted by More. That's the Unikeyic standard.

SOURCE Unikeyic Electronics