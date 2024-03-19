UniLayer Mainnet Launches on March 20th, 2024: Accelerating Universal Interoperability

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UniLayer network's mainnet is set to launch on March 20th, 2024, marking a revolutionary leap forward for decentralized interoperability. Following years of dedicated development and refinement, bolstered by the success of last year's successful testnet , UniLayer is poised to revolutionize the blockchain landscape, uniting all major networks with its exclusive shared node architecture , starting with Bitcoin.

With strong partnerships established, UniLayer is well-positioned to fortify the security and efficiency of all blockchains, offering the highest speeds (10,000 tps) and security, with the lowest fees in the industry.

UniLayer is ready to usher in a new era of borderless blockchain, where liquidity flows freely across all major networks, DApps deploy on multiple networks with minimal smart contract infrastructure, DEXs seamlessly operate cross-chain on chain, and NFT holders experience secure interoperability.

UniLayer's token generation event (TGE) is scheduled for late April, 2024, allowing our entire community to be fully prepared to participate in the early growth of the UniLayer network.

UniLayer and Bitcoin

UniLayer aims to achieve universal interoperability for all major blockchain networks, through the innovations of Universal Nodes and cross-chain "Logix" smart contracts . Bitcoin's central role in the blockchain ecosystem, as well as its more recent innovations, including ordinals and the BRC-20 token standard , make it the perfect choice for UniLayer's first network integration.

Soon, users will be able to transact with Bitcoin on a MetaMask wallet, also integrated with the UniLayer network (a first for a UTXO network). The Bitcoin integration also lays the groundwork for interoperable ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, which can be moved freely to and from Ethereum and other major layer-1 networks. UniLayer will also support broad access to Bitcoin's enormous liquidity for unlimited cross-chain DeFi and ecosystem expansions.

UniLayer has solidified its commitment to innovation on Bitcoin by partnering with the Ordinal's Council , a collective of founders, developers, and investors, passionate about Bitcoin's potential for wide use, as well as the principles of decentralization and democratization. UniLayer has also fostered relationships with a number of other projects, across multiple ecosystems, including EYWA , an cutting-edge interoperable liquidity provider.

UniLayer's Rapid Community Growth

UniLayer now boasts 8,000 members each on Telegram and Discord, and 20,000 followers on Twitter, numbers that are steadily climbing. Our community is informed, active, and passionate about what we are building. Furthermore, UniLayer's community growth has been entirely organic - devoid of the advantage of influencers, paid ads or media.

Users, developers, and investors who are passionate about interoperability and decentralization are discovering what UniLayer is building, and are excited to join us on this journey.

Excitement is mounting as the mainnet launch approaches on March 20th!

Join our community to learn more, receive updates, and earn rewards.

Website: unilayer.io

Telegram: t.me/UniLayer_io

Discord: discord.gg/GaGq6yNW

Twitter: twitter.com/UnilayerNetwork

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@unilayer

