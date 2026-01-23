Union Bancaire Privée's client assets increase by 19.5% to CHF 184.5 billion in 2025

As of the end of December 2025, UBP's client assets reached CHF 184.5 billion, representing an increase of CHF 30.1 billion (+19.5%) compared with end of December 2024.

The Bank's total income was CHF 1.51 billion, up 12.5% from the previous year's CHF 1.34 billion.

Group profit rose to CHF 268.6 million in 2025, up 4.4% from CHF 257.4 million in 2024.

GENEVA, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UBP reported total client assets of CHF 184.5 billion as of the end of December 2025, marking a 19.5% or CHF 30.1 billion increase compared with CHF 154.4 billion at the close of 2024. In USD terms, assets grew by 36.7% to USD 232.9 billion, up from USD 170.4 billion at the end of 2024.

This rise was largely driven by the acquisition of Societe Generale's private banking activities in Switzerland and the United Kingdom, both of which were finalised in 2025. Robust performances of mandates and funds over the year (CHF +14.1 billion) – supported by the positive trend in financial markets – were offset by negative currency effects (CHF -14.1 billion) primarily due to the sharp decline in the US dollar against the Swiss franc.

The increase in client assets is also the result of firm organic growth, with net new money (excluding acquisitions), reaching CHF 2.7 billion. This positive momentum highlights the Bank's solid activity in its expansion markets, such as Asia, the Middle East, and Monaco, as well as the success of its main active asset management strategies with institutional clients.

Total income was CHF 1.51 billion (+12.5% or CHF 168.2 million) in 2025, up from the previous year's CHF 1.34 billion, despite the negative currency effects linked to the decline in the US dollar. The net result from interest operations (CHF 546.1 million, +13.1%) remained strong, supported by the increase in client assets following the two recent acquisitions.

The positive revenue trend was also driven by firm momentum in transactional activities from both private and institutional clients, particularly in developing markets and Asia, which saw a significant upturn in trading activity towards the end of the year. This dynamism is reflected in net fees and commissions income rising by 13.1% to CHF 843.6 million, and highlights clients' interest in UBP's range of managed solutions.

Total operating expenses rose by 15.7% in 2025 following the successful integration of Societe Generale's teams and operations in Switzerland and in the UK. This increase includes exceptional non-recurring restructuring costs related to the acquisition as well as ongoing investments in Compliance teams, IT developments, and AI integration.

Group profit grew by 4.4% to CHF 268.6 million, compared with CHF 257.4 million at the end of 2024, resulting in an operating cost/income ratio of 69.6% which demonstrates UBP's ability to maintain a controlled cost structure while also pursuing its growth strategy.

After the completion of the two major acquisitions in 2025, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 276.4% and 23.1% respectively, more than twice the levels required by Swiss regulations, making UBP one of the most strongly capitalised banks in its sector.

"In 2025, our Bank once again delivered strong results, driven by the outstanding dedication of our teams – who completed two major integrations in record time – and the robust performance of our investment solutions. Despite unfavourable exchange rates, declining interest rates, and exceptional one-off costs related to the acquisitions, we achieved a healthy profit margin, reflecting a good balance of external and organic growth. Our international expansion enables us to provide our clients around the world with an enhanced range of solutions and services," said Guy de Picciotto, UBP's CEO.

About Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

Headquartered in Geneva and with more than 30 offices worldwide, UBP is one of the world's largest family-owned private banks, focused exclusively on wealth and asset management for private and institutional clients. UBP manages CHF 184.5 billion in client assets and is one of the best-capitalised banks in its sector, with strong financial foundations and a robust balance sheet (all figures as at 31 December 2025).

www.ubp.com

SOURCE Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)