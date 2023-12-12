UnionBank and S&R Launched Co-branded Credit Card

PASIG, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has teamed up with S&R, the largest membership-only grocery chains in the country, for a co-branded credit card that will make your grocery shopping, dining, and lifestyle spending more rewarding.

Elevate your S&R shopping with the new UnionBank S&R credit card designed for wise shoppers. Enjoy these following amazing benefits:

Anthony Sy, President of S&R with Manoj Varma, Consumer Banking Head of UnionBank
  • 3% UNLIMITED rebates when you shop at any S&R store nationwide
  • 1% UNLIMITED rebates on your dining and shopping spend, and 0.5% UNLIMITED rebates on everything else
  • No annual credit card fees FOREVER. Your S&R Membership Fee will be automatically charged to the card on the month of your membership anniversary
  • A free 18" Whole S&R Cheese Pizza for every P30,000 spend outside of S&R, capped to 4 every year
  • P1,500 S&R voucher as welcome gift upon your first P10,000 spend anywhere using your UnionBank S&R credit card

That's not all. For a limited time only, S&R will have a special launch offer for shoppers who will apply for the new UnionBank S&R credit card. Those who apply via S&R staff in any S&R branch and complete their application will be rewarded with 1 whole 18" S&R pizza for free. Successful applicants can choose from any of S&R's classic pizza flavors: Combo, Pepperoni, Cheese, and Garlic & Shrimp Pizza.

Application is fully digital and takes as fast as 5 minutes. Shoppers simply need to be an active S&R member and one valid government-issued ID.

There are two easy ways to apply for the card: in-store and online. For in-store applications, you may visit the designated booth at the S&R branch of your choice, and you will be assisted by a representative. If you want to apply online, you may visit this link: http://www.unionbankph.com/r/srpr 

"We are thrilled to launch the first credit card co-brand partnership with the leading membership shopping establishment in the country, S&R!  This card is for customers who look to gain more value not only out of their membership and spends in S&R, but also on purchases outside S&R.  On top of this, customers get all the best-in-class benefits and features of a UnionBank credit card with no annual membership fees!" said UnionBank's Consumer Banking Head, Manoj Varma.  

Use the new UnionBank S&R credit card for all your shopping, dining, and lifestyle needs and enjoy great rebates and other exclusive offers.

To learn more, visit https://unionbankph.com/SnR; and to apply visit http://www.unionbankph.com/r/srpr

