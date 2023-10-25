UnionBank unveils Unbelievable Benefits with the launch of their new credit cards

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recently unveiled four new credit cards that will allow its customers to Experience More with Unbelievable Benefits. The credit cards were launched last October 25 in Makati City.

Four new credit cards were introduced to cater to the different needs and lifestyles of the customers.

From L-R: Albert Cuadrante, Chief Marketing Officer, Manoj Varma, Consumer Banking Head, Edwin Bautista, President and CEO, Carissa Sindiong, Cards Products Head, and Vishal Kadian, Cards and Loans Head

For those who love to shop and dine out, the UnionBank Rewards Card is the perfect card for them. With 3 times the points on shopping and dining, every experience is made more rewarding. Plus, points earned through the card won't expire, so cardholders can continuously rack them up without worry.

For the value-minded customers who love to save on essentials, there's the UnionBank Cash Back Card. Cardholders can get up to 6% rebate on supermarket purchases, with savings of up to P15,000 per year. Plus, cardholders can also earn 2% rebate on Meralco bills.

Those who are always exploring the world can look to the UnionBank Miles+ Card as the perfect travel companion. With it, cardholders can earn 1 mile for every P30 spend, which they can use for flights and more. In addition, all miles earned through the card have no expiration, for a lifetime of adventures. Plus, cardholders also enjoy free airport lounge access via DragonPass.

Lastly, for those select few who enjoy the finer things in life, UnionBank also introduced the new UnionBank Reserve Card. This card entitles cardholders to a complimentary 4th night stay at any hotel booked through the Concierge. On top of that, the card gives 5 times the points on shopping and dining all over the world, access to a VIP Global Concierge, airport lounge access via Priority Pass, and more.

"We are happy to unveil the re-launch of your Citi credit cards under the UnionBank brand. We are keeping true to the promise we made to our clients that they will continue to enjoy their current product benefits, but I am delighted to share that we are not stopping there! Our customers can expect even bigger and better things with their re-branded UnionBank cards" said Manoj Varma, Union Bank of the Philippines' Consumer Banking Head.

"We are excited to bring these new UnionBank Credit Cards to the market because our customers will have more options when they look for a card that best suits their lifestyle. Plus, with these cards, they will get to enjoy unbelievable rewards, promos, and experiences", added Carissa Sindiong, UnionBank Cards Products Head.

Surely, UnionBank Credit Cards' new campaign, "With Unbelievable Benefits, U Experience More" delivers an exciting proposition that cardholders can look forward to. To learn more, visit https://www.unionbankph.com/cards/credit-card.

SOURCE Union Bank of the Philippines