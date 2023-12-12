UnionBank waives fees for InstaPay fund transfers up to P1,000 this holiday season

PASIG, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This season of gifting and giving, Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) continues to waive all fees for InstaPay fund transfers for transactions up to P1,000 made through the UnionBank Online app. Handing out cash gifts and paying for Christmas purchases through a safe, convenient, and affordable channel is something UnionBank customers can look forward to.

Enjoy Zero Fees with UB

UnionBank already has one of the most affordable online transfer fees, and this season, the Bank still has zero InstaPay fees! (For interbank fund transfers up to P1,000 to other banks and e-wallets via InstaPay in the UnionBank Online app.) The offer also applies to transactions involving QR Ph codes.

"We want our customers to enjoy their Christmas celebrations without having to worry about steep fees on their funds transfers for giving gift-giving and paying conveniently for their Holiday shopping purchases." said Albert Cuadrante, UnionBank's Chief Marketing Officer.

Enjoy low-to-zero transaction fees and convenient digital banking with UnionBank Online App. Don't have the app yet? Downloading the UnionBank Online app today from Google PlayStore, Huawei App Gallery, or the App Store! To learn more, visit www.unionbankph.com/unionbankonline.

SOURCE Union Bank of the Philippines