UnionBank Wins 5 Titles at the Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2023--Named Domestic Retail Bank of the Year

PASIG, Philippines, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank of the Philippines emerged as a big winner at the prestigious Asian Banking and Finance Awards 2023 Awards Night held last July 25 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center. The accolades bestowed upon UnionBank include:

L-R: UnionBank's Corporate Media Reputation Management Group Head James Ileto, SME & Microprenuers Segment Marketing Head Jose Paulo Soliman, AVP Product Manager Abby Jayne Go, & Retail Banking Center Head Joyce Gonzalez with Tim Charlton, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Asian Banking and Finance.

Domestic Retail Bank of the Year

Branch Innovation of the Year (Bronze) for The Portal's Branch Visit

Digital Transformation of the Year ( Philippines ) for ePaycard Digital Account Opening

) for ePaycard Digital Account Opening Digital Business Banking Initiative of the Year ( Philippines ) for MSME Banking

) for MSME Banking Mobile Banking & Payment Initiative of the Year ( Philippines ) for UPAY for MSMEs

"At UnionBank, we proudly banner our own digital transformation journey on our road to becoming a Great Retail Bank. We share it with our clients and the Filipino people just as we share these recognitions/awards with the hard-working UnionBankers behind them." said Retail Banking Center Head Joyce Gonzalez upon accepting the awards.

Also on hand to receive the awards for UnionBank were SME & Microprenuers Segment Marketing Head Jose Paulo Soliman, VP Senior Product Manager Abby Jayne Go, and Corporate Media Reputation Management Group Head James Ileto.

"Our journey of embracing technological innovations has always been in the quest to better the lives of our clients and countrymen," concluded Gonzalez.

The Asian Banking and Finance Awards is an esteemed annual event that recognizes exceptional achievements in the Asia Pacific region's retail banking and financial industry. It honors industry leaders who have introduced cutting-edge products, services, and solutions that positively impact customers. UnionBank's exceptional accomplishments were commended, solidifying its position as a top-notch institution in the industry.

The evaluation process was conducted by a distinguished panel of industry experts, including leaders from Ernst & Young, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG Singapore, and Bain & Co.

UnionBank's impressive performance at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards 2023 exemplifies its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in providing world-class banking solutions to its valued customers.

SOURCE Union Bank of the Philippines