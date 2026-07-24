UnionPay Expands Education Payment Services in New Zealand with Acceptance at the University of Canterbury

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International has further expanded its education payment services in New Zealand, with UnionPay now available as an online payment option at the University of Canterbury | Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha.

Students who have accepted their Enrolment Agreement in myUC, the University of Canterbury's online enrolment portal, can select UnionPay through the University's online payment portal to pay their full university fees. The new payment option provides UnionPay cardholders and their families with greater choice when managing education-related payments.

Paying university fees is an important step in the international student journey and can involve significant cross-border payment arrangements for students and their families. The addition of UnionPay provides cardholders with access to a familiar payment method through the University's existing payment platform, complementing the range of payment options already available to students.

Established in 1873, the University of Canterbury is New Zealand's second-oldest university. Based in Christchurch, the University has a diverse community of more than 26,000 students from over 100 countries. Its vibrant and inclusive campus offers rich opportunities for intellectual and personal growth, while Christchurch provides a safe, welcoming and affordable lifestyle that balances study and recreation.

The launch forms part of UnionPay's continued efforts to expand its services across New Zealand's education sector and provide greater payment convenience throughout the student journey. UnionPay payment services are now available at five of New Zealand's eight public universities, supporting students across important education-related scenarios, including university fee payments and enrolment.

Beyond tuition and education payments, UnionPay is continuing to strengthen its acceptance across the everyday scenarios relevant to students living in New Zealand. These include accommodation, supermarkets, dining, retail, travel, online payments and ATM cash withdrawals, helping cardholders use UnionPay from the beginning of their studies through to everyday campus and community life.

UnionPay began operating in New Zealand in 2008 and has since developed broad cooperation with the country's major financial institutions and payment service providers. UnionPay is currently accepted at approximately 93,000 merchants and 2,360 ATMs across New Zealand, covering major retail, dining, travel, online and everyday payment scenarios.

UnionPay has also continued to expand its local issuing business in New Zealand. More than 220,000 UnionPay cards have been issued by four local institutions, supporting both physical and digital payment experiences for local cardholders. Together with its growing acceptance network, this local issuing capability enables UnionPay to serve overseas visitors, international students and New Zealand-based cardholders.

The addition of the University of Canterbury further extends UnionPay's presence in an important education payment scenario and strengthens its support for students and families with connections between New Zealand, China and other markets. UnionPay will continue working with local institutions and payment partners to improve payment accessibility across education and everyday living scenarios in New Zealand.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International focuses on the development and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2,600 institutions worldwide, UnionPay acceptance has been enabled in 183 countries and regions, including more than 100 million merchants outside China's mainland and 1.8 million ATMs. UnionPay cards have been issued in 85 countries and regions.

UnionPay International provides high-quality, cost-effective and secure cross-border payment services to UnionPay cardholders and merchants worldwide, while supporting convenient local payment services for a growing number of global cardholders.

SOURCE UnionPay International (UPI)