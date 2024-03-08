Unique charm of whole-process people's democracy

BEIJING, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Whenever he has time, Qian Haijun, a community manager in the customer service center of the power supply company of State Grid in Cixi, east China's Zhejiang province, would conduct door-to-door research with a small notebook.

Qian, also a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), discussed experiences of carbon reduction with company managers and energy-saving measures with local residents. He gathered suggestions on topics like new energy transformation and green electricity trading, and then brought them to the NPC meetings.

To make proposals that better align with public opinion and reality, researcher Jiang Qi with the Ningxia Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), had frequent field research to learn about the expectations of livestock farmers. He has brought "fresh" proposals to the meetings of the top political advisory body currently held in Beijing.

NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members from all walks of life extensively listen to the voices of the people. Each "golden idea" that gathers the collective wisdom of the people showcases the unique charm of China's whole-process people's democracy, invigorating socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics with robust vitality.

There are various ways to achieve democracy. The people's congress system and the CPPCC system enrich the forms of democracy, and demonstrate unique and significant institutional advantages.

NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members actively fulfill their duties and conduct thorough research on various issues such as community governance, ecological conservation, and rural revitalization. They gather wisdom from all and draw on the strengths of all, contributing their insights to the ultimate goal of delivering a better life for the people.

The stories bear witness to the harmonious blend of democracy and people's livelihoods, showcasing the true value of democracy.

The stories of NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members fulfilling their duties reflect the methodologies for advancing national endeavors. Promoting Chinese modernization is an exploratory undertaking of hundreds of millions of Chinese people and thus they are the main actors in this process.

By learning about the needs of the people and seeking their advice, identifying practical issues from the pressing concerns of the people, and drawing inspiration from the vibrant practices of the people, China can better arouse the will for unity, rally the strength for striving, and blaze new trails forward.

In order to meet the people's ever-growing needs for a better life, the "two sessions," which refer to the annual sessions of the NPC and the CPPCC National Committee, have become an important platform that pools wisdom for practical strategies and good advice to achieve high-quality development.

With an aim to meet the people's aspirations for a better life, the "two sessions," gathering more wisdom and strength from the public, are unfolding a magnificent picture across the country that improves people's well-being and enhances their quality of life.

SOURCE People's Daily