Unisys Named Leader in ISG's 2025 Public Sector Services and Solutions Provider Lens® Report

Company recognized in Australia and the U.K. for modernizing legacy systems, securing sensitive data and improving service delivery

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2025 Public Sector Services and Solutions Provider Lens® report for Australia and the U.K. This marks the first time ISG has recognized Unisys as a Leader in both regions for its public sector capabilities.

In Australia, Unisys was named a Leader in Digital Transformation and Innovation Services. In the U.K., the company was recognized as a Leader in Services to Local and Devolved Governments. ISG defines devolved governments as regional authorities empowered by central governments to manage local services and resources. ISG recognizes them as key public sector entities driving innovation, digital transformation, and citizen-focused service delivery through strategic partnerships and technology adoption.

Globally, Unisys supports public sector organizations and initiates the strategic transformation process of shifting from traditional IT support to a modern hybrid cloud infrastructure and more advanced environments. The company's citizen-centric solutions are designed to be scalable, secure and compliant, helping agencies modernize legacy systems while strengthening security resilience.

"This recognition by ISG underscores our commitment to helping government agencies modernize with secure, scalable and innovative technology solutions," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "By leveraging cloud, AI, and cybersecurity, we're enhancing operational efficiency and fundamentally improving how citizens interact with public services. Our goal is to deliver resilient, future-ready infrastructures that enable governments to be more agile, transparent, and responsive to their communities."

Key strengths highlighted in the report include:

Australia:

Digital workplace transformation: Unisys delivers intelligent workplace services, next-generation service desks, and seamless Microsoft 365 integration to enhance productivity, reduce IT costs and enable secure collaboration across hybrid environments.





Unisys delivers intelligent workplace services, next-generation service desks, and seamless Microsoft 365 integration to enhance productivity, reduce IT costs and enable secure collaboration across hybrid environments. C loud and infrastructure expertise: The company leverages cloud-native platforms and AI-driven automation to support application modernization, fraud detection and process automation, with capabilities spanning hybrid cloud management, secure data centers and cybersecurity.





The company leverages cloud-native platforms and AI-driven automation to support application modernization, fraud detection and process automation, with capabilities spanning hybrid cloud management, secure data centers and cybersecurity. Innovation in public sector services: Unisys demonstrates strong innovation through sovereign private cloud solutions, reinforcing its commitment to secure and compliant IT environments and positioning it as a trusted partner for government agencies.

"Unisys demonstrates consistent strengths in public sector managed services in Australia, as reflected in its strategic approach to digital transformation and operational resilience," said Harish B, manager and principal analyst, ISG. "Their capabilities support government modernization initiatives with steady performance and compliance focus."

U.K.:

IT modernization and integration : Unisys modernizes government operations with scalable, secure IT platforms that support multi-agency collaboration and data sharing across local and devolved governments.





: Unisys modernizes government operations with scalable, secure IT platforms that support multi-agency collaboration and data sharing across local and devolved governments. Security and identity management expertise : The company delivers advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to public sector needs, protecting sensitive citizen data and enabling secure digital identities and access controls.





: The company delivers advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to public sector needs, protecting sensitive citizen data and enabling secure digital identities and access controls. Strategic consulting to enable devolution: Unisys provides advisory services that support local and devolved governments in transitioning to new governance models, aligning IT and organizational strategies with policy frameworks to improve accountability and service delivery.

"Unisys has demonstrated consistent delivery across the U.K. public sector, with strengths in secure digital services and managed IT capabilities," said Harish B, manager and principal analyst, ISG. "Its focus on modernization, governance, and citizen-centric solutions positions it as a reliable partner for public agencies navigating transformation."

