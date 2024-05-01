United Imaging Receives FDA Clearance for Breakthrough 5T MRI System

As the company heads to ISMRM, the world's first whole-body Ultra-High Field MRI officially comes to market.

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has achieved a significant milestone with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the clearance of its uMR Jupiter 5T MRI system. This innovative whole-body MRI system transcends the conventional limitations of ultra-high-field imaging, representing a remarkable advancement in diagnostic radiology.

uMR Jupiter is the first ultra-high field system cleared for whole body applications. It is also the first system on the market at any field strength equipped with an 8-channel whole-body multi-transmit system.

"For decades, whole body applications above 3T have been elusive, and this system was targeted to open those doors. uMR Jupiter breaks new ground and defines a new technical category of systems, said Dr. Al Zhang, Ph.D, Chairman & Co-CEO. "We are excited to be able to discuss this technology at ISMRM with the world."

"Our investments in R&D and in a highly efficient vertical integration strategy for our manufacturing have repeatedly led to breakthroughs – especially ones that help us achieve our mission of Equal Healthcare for All. We have always prioritized innovation that can make a broad clinical impact. Because it is aimed first and foremost at bringing ultra-high-field into greater clinical use, we believe it will have an exciting impact across our industry, and for clinical patients across the globe who have never had access to ultra-high-field in the past," commented Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., President & Chief Commercial Officer of United Imaging in North America.

The uMR Jupiter 5T represents a paradigm shift in imaging technology, enabling clinicians to visualize anatomical structures with unprecedented clarity and detail. By harnessing the power of ultra-high-field (UHF) magnet strength, this system offers enhanced resolution and an unparalleled signal-to-noise ratio, elevating diagnostic accuracy to new heights.

With its versatile design, the uMR Jupiter 5T extends imaging capabilities to previously challenging anatomical regions on UHF such as the heart, abdomen, and pelvis. This breakthrough technology empowers radiologists to detect and diagnose conditions with greater precision and confidence in a wider variety of exams.

Central to the innovation of the uMR Jupiter 5T is its mastery over two key challenges associated with ultra-high-field MRI: image uniformity and radiofrequency safety. Through thoughtful design and meticulous engineering, United Imaging has addressed these challenges, helping to ensure consistent image quality and patient safety.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @UnitedImagingHC.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.