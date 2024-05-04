United Imaging to Unveil Industry-Leading MRI Advancements at ISMRM 2024

Ultra-high-field technology, ultra-high-gradient technology, and advances in artificial intelligence take center stage.

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, will unveil its latest MRI technology, boasting incredible advancements across various fronts, as a Gold sponsor at this year's ISMRM meeting.

The company's exhibit at this year's ISMRM meeting strategically divides into four sections: Ultra-High Field, Ultra-High Gradient, Artificial Intelligence, and Innovation Community. Each section addresses industry priorities and showcases sophisticated technological advancements.

"United Imaging has always been dedicated to pushing boundaries and driving innovation," says Dr. Al Zhang, Ph.D, Chairman & Co-CEO. "ISMRM holds immense value for us, fostering connections with global partners who share our drive for progress. Our purposeful innovation drives scientific research forward, leading to groundbreaking advancements in healthcare technology. Guided by our mission, 'Equal Healthcare for All,' we remain committed to pioneering solutions that enhance patient care worldwide."

At the forefront of the "Ultra-High Field" showcase is the uMR Jupiter 5T, a revolutionary whole-body 5T MRI system that recently received FDA clearance. It transcends the traditional constraints of ultra-high-field MRI, previously confined to imaging of the brain and selected MSK joints. The potential applications of the uMR Jupiter 5T extend to encompass the abdomen, heart, pelvis, and additional anatomical regions. uMR Jupiter has the potential to eclipse the capabilities of standard 3T MRI machines in resolution and signal-to-noise ratio, delivering clarity that empowers radiologists to uncover clinical details previously hidden, truly allowing them to 'see the unseen.' The uMR Jupiter 5T is also designed to overcome the key hurdles of ultra-high-field MRI: image uniformity and radio frequency safety. It fits into existing 3T MRI spaces, signaling a significant advancement in the industry.

Highlighted also in the "Ultra-High-Field" section is the "SuperFlexFree Coils" (not available in the U.S. or EU for commercial or clinical use). There are three types of coils in this set and all are 24 channels. Each is designed for scanning large joints and the heart, small joints, and delicate structures respectively. Compared to traditional coils, SuperFlexFree Coils have a significantly higher coil density and flexibility, which will result in better image signal-to-noise ratio and acceleration performance.

Additionally, United Imaging introduces breakthroughs in the "Ultra High Gradient" category, including the uMR Sagitta (not submitted to the FDA; not available in the U.S. for commercial or clinical use) and the uMR NX Frontier (not submitted to the FDA; not available in the U.S. for commercial or clinical use). uMR Sagitta completely revolutionizes the performance limits of magnetic resonance, achieving significant advances in global research in 3T systems. With the powerful 'Twin-Engine technology' driving force, its gradient performance surpasses 240 mT/m and 200 T/m/s, offering a fresh perspective in precise diagnosis and treatment. uMR NX Frontier (not submitted to the FDA; not available in the U.S. for commercial or clinical use), dedicated to brain research, serves as the new-gen model of Human Connectome Project (HCP) studies, boasting ultra-high-performance gradients of 650 mT/m and 600 T/m/s, leading a frontier exploration in neuroscience.

For the "Artificial Intelligence" section, United Imaging highlights the uAIFI Technology Platform, an innovative end-to-end technology platform that revolutionizes MRI through AI-integrated hardware and software. It significantly enhances image quality, expedites diagnostic processes and improves user-friendliness, pioneering advances in patient care. This holistic approach spans the care continuum, with standout features like ACS, an AI-assisted MR acceleration technology for enhanced 2D and 3D imaging. This platform evolved intelligently, bringing a new level of AI integration to uMR systems.

United Imaging has always been dedicated to advancing MRI research through collaboration with industry partners. The ADEPT platform - Application Developing Environment and Programming Tools -- is a comprehensive platform offering essential features of precise hardware control and effortless application development. Coupled with extensive support for research platform interfacing and a vibrant scientific community, ADEPT marks a significant leap forward in accelerating user development and advancing scientific research in the field of MRI.

ISMRM attendees are invited to experience the future of MRI at Booth A18.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change. To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @UnitedImagingHC.

