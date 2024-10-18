UNIVERSAL MUSIC GREATER CHINA ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH iQIYI'S FLAGSHIP SHOW "THE RAP OF CHINA 2024"

UMG to Exclusively Distribute all Future Release of the Massive Hit Show's Signed Contestants and Will host the Top Three contestants on a Global Tour of UMG's Iconic Music Labels

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Greater China (UMGC), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a strategic agreement with iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, under which UMGC will exclusively distribute new releases from the signed contestants of 'The Rap of China 2024' worldwide, while providing them with an integrated support network. Additionally, the top three finalists will be invited to visit UMG's global music labels and iconic studios, to expand their artistic horizons and foster international collaborations.

ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER (L-R Timothy Xu, Adam Granite, Zuo Jin, Lu Ming) JinJiBeWater_隼

Produced by iQIYI, "The Rap of China" series is the first Chinese reality program to adopt a narrative-driven episodic format, focusing on young Chinese rap talent. Since its debut in 2018, the show has become a cultural phenomenon in China, sparking a nationwide rap craze. As one of China's most successful youth culture brands in recent years, "The Rap of China" series has successfully launched the careers of numerous outstanding rap artists. The latest season, which aired from early May until late July, featured standout contestants such as A A., A Three, ALAMEI, C2C, DANNY K, ErWan, FuLai, God Øne, HuiZi, JarStick, KITO, LilWine, Oliver Jiang, SHarK, SwuckBrothers, JinJiBeWater_隼, Wuliannanhulu, XinXiu, Double Dirty, ZhaoSan, Jessie. All upcoming songs from these artists will be distributed globally under the UMG banner.

To ensure the success of this groundbreaking partnership, UMGC has assembled a dedicated team to provide all-encompassing support across A&R, artist management, marketing, and merchandise development. The top three finalists from 'The Rap Of China 2024' will be invited by UMG to visit leading global record labels. This exclusive tour will include visits to iconic recording studios and meetings with international artists and producers, designed to broaden their artistic perspectives and foster cross-cultural collaborations.

In making the announcement, Timothy Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Greater China, said, "We are excited to announce our strategic alliance with 'The Rap of China 2024,' a brand that has profoundly defines rap music scene in China. This collaboration not only reaffirms our commitment to nurturing Chinese rap talent but also extends their global reach, bridging cultural gaps and enriching the international music landscape with the dynamic culture of Chinese rap. We eagerly anticipate this partnership will facilitate collaborations between Chinese rap artists and top international talents, creating groundbreaking musical works that carry their unique cultural signatures and expressions."

Zuo Jin, Chief Director of "The Rap of China 2024," said, "This season of 'The Rap of China' has showcased a remarkable array of talent and creativity. Our partnership with UMG is a powerful testament to the show's impact and reach. Embracing an international vision from the start, we set up global auditions that attracted over 500 young artists from around the world. With UMG's deep local expertise and expansive global infrastructure, I am confident that this collaboration will further enhance our international presence and deliver fruitful outcomes."

Ming Lu, Vice President of Artist Management and Entertainment Development, Universal Music Greater China, said, "Our strategic approach to artist management guarantees that the unique talents discovered on 'The Rap of China' will receive comprehensive support to advance their careers. We are thrilled to work with over 20 breakthrough rap acts, equipping them with the resources and expertise needed to fully develop their potential and make a significant imprint on the global music scene."

JinJiBeWater_隼, the top winner of "The Rap of China 2024," said, "Like a lot of rappers in the show, I started from the ground up, grinding out every step of the way on my own. Winning 'The Rap of China' really threw me onto a bigger stage, giving me the opportunity to work with a world-leading music label like UMG. I look forward to sparking fresh ideas and inspiration with fellow artists, and I hope my journey can open up more possibilities for the Chinese rap."

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

