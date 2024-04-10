UNIVERSAL MUSIC GREATER CHINA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH C-POP POWERHOUSE TF ENTERTAINMENT

Alliance to Propel C-Pop Sensations TFBOYS, Teens In Times and more acts to Global Audiences

BEIJING, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Greater China (UMGC), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, together with TF Entertainment, the driving force behind China's premier idol sensations TFBOYS and Teens In Times (时代少年团, TNT), today announced a new strategic agreement between the companies, that includes global digital distribution for TF Entertainment's roster of talent. Targeting markets outside Mainland China, TF Entertainment will leverage UMG's global distribution capabilities and marketing network, to further elevate C-pop's prominence on a global stage.

TFBOYS/Teens In Times/TF Family L-R: Timothy Xu, Chunhui Chen, Adam Granite

Since its inception in 2009, TF Entertainment has been a pioneer in China's pop culture landscape, introducing the trainee system to cultivate idol groups. This innovative approach led to the establishment of the TF Family, under which various groups have flourished, with TFBOYS and Teens In Times (TNT) being the most successful to date.

TFBOYS, a teen idol group launched in 2013, comprises of Karry Wang (王俊凯), Roy Wang (王源), and Jackson Yee (易烊千玺). Upon their debut, the group rapidly became a sensation in China's music scene, performing at the CCTV New Year's Gala for four consecutive years. All three members are among the nation's leading idols now, with a massive combined following of over 250 million on Weibo. TFBOYS have released numerous hit songs, consistently topping charts and receiving widespread praise.

Teens In Times (TNT), featuring Ma Jiaqi (马嘉祺), Ding Chengxin (丁程鑫), Song Yaxuan (宋亚轩), Liu Yaowen (刘耀文), Zhang Zhenyuan (张真源), Yan Haoxiang (严浩翔), and He Junlin (贺峻霖), debuted in 2019. They quickly became one of China's most adored boy bands, capturing hearts with their major hits like "Ne Zha (哪吒)," "Wiggle (非我不可)," "I Like You (我喜欢你)," "NAN ER GE (男儿歌)," and "1440 (爱到1440)." Their acclaim includes winning the TMEA (Tencent Music Entertainment Awards) "Top 10 Songs of the Year" for both 2021 and 2022, and the "The Group of the Year", "Most Influential Music Group" of Weibo Music Award of 2022 and 2023.

On August 29, 2018, TF Entertainment officially launched its third-generation trainee development project, known as the TF-TransForm project or "Youth Evolution" program. The cultivation of the third generation of trainees continues the family's core mission of nurturing talent, with an added emphasis on "evolution" and "transformation." This approach highlights the shared experiences of each trainee during their teenage years and their unique attitudes towards life, overcoming all the challenges to ultimately evolve into unique, true "youth idols." The fourth generation of trainees was introduced in 2021, and on February 14, 2022, following a month-long evaluation, the fourth-generation trainees made their official group appearance, marking the beginning of the TF family's fourth-generation development plan.

In making the announcement, Timothy Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Greater China, said, "We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with TF Entertainment, paving the way for iconic C-pop groups like TFBOYS and Teens In Times to captivate audiences worldwide. This alliance underscores our dedication to elevating Chinese pop music to global acclaim, both culturally and commercially. It also provides a unique opportunity to advance our superfan strategy, offering fans around the world access to distinctive cultural experiences."

Chunhui Chen, CEO of TF Entertainment, said: " We are excited to join forces with UMG, propelling our artists and the rich catalogue of TF Family onto the global stage. UMG's proven success in elevating local music to worldwide phenomena, is exactly what we aspire to achieve. The professionalism and robust support from their team inspires great optimism, and we eagerly look forward to the fruitful results our strategic alliance will yield."

About TF Entertainment

Established in 2009, TF Entertainment is renowned for its cutting-edge in-house production system. This system incorporates a structured training program that nurtures and develops artists. TF Entertainment has successfully launched numerous artists and groups to China and the global arena, including industry icons such as TFBOYS, Teens In Times, and TF Family. TF Entertainment is driven by a belief in the power of the younger generation. They aspire to become a premier music-based entertainment and lifestyle company globally. www.tfent.cn

