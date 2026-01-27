Universal Studios Japan to Deliver Immersive Pokemon Experiences for Fans

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 27, Universal Studios Japan, operated by USJ LLC, and The Pokemon Company announced their plan to offer more innovative, immersive, and world-class Pokemon experiences. The project is part of Universal Studios Japan's ongoing effort to enhance its offerings and bring fan-first, trip-driving characters to the park.

Universal Studios Japan is proud to build on its prior success and bring to life the world of Pokemon in new and enriching ways for the first time. Following its debut in Japan, Universal Destinations & Experiences will deliver unique Pokemon experiences across the company's global footprint. Further details about the project will be announced at a later date.

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO, Universal Destinations & Experiences

"Collaborating with imaginative and inventive storytellers fuels our ability to create and deliver mind-blowing attractions and experiences that shatter guest expectations. The Pokemon Company is one of the most beloved interactive franchises in the world, and through our ongoing partnership, we will continue bringing its vibrant world to life in new and innovative ways for years to come."

Tak Murayama, Executive Vice President & General Manager, USJ LLC

"Since October 2021, Universal Studios Japan has been delivering Pokemon experiences such as parades and shows to guests from around the world. A bold new global project is set to begin at Universal Studios Japan, creating unprecedented and innovative experiences in collaboration with Pokemon -- a beloved franchise born in Japan and cherished worldwide. We are proud to launch this journey from Japan, delivering extraordinary moments filled with surprise and excitement that will far exceed our guests' expectations.

We believe this global project will transcend traditional entertainment and contribute meaningfully to society, embodying the very spirit of 'NO LIMIT!'"

Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO, The Pokemon Company

"Since announcing our long-term alliance in 2021, we have collaborated with Universal Studios Japan to produce authentic Pokemon experiences such as the NO LIMIT! Parade and Halloween shows. As Pokemon celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to launch this new project at such a significant milestone. Our mission is to enrich both the real and virtual worlds through Pokemon, and with this project, we aim to create theme park entertainment that surprises and delights fans around the globe."

ABOUT UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the world the most innovative, immersive and popular entertainment experiences. Its portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment experiences. It uses its rich collection of stories and franchises -- from Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and more -- to take people to places they couldn't imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages. Further details: https://corporate.universaldestinationsandexperiences.com/

ABOUT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN

Universal Studios Japan is wholly owned by Comcast NBCUniversal. Universal Studios Japan has succeeded in establishing its position as a prominent entertainment and leisure landmark, drawing many guests from distant areas in Japan and overseas. Universal Studios Japan offers world-class entertainment, such as authentic attractions and shows, based not only on Hollywood blockbusters but also popular entertainment brands such as Japanese anime and a variety of seasonal events, entertaining its guests with the world's highest-quality entertainment. Through "Super Emotional" and "Super Exciting" experiences made possible only at Universal Studios Japan, all park visitors are given the opportunity to break out of their shells and be "Super Energized" in the "Super Energetic District" that is Universal Studios Japan.

Universal Studios Japan has continued to evolve since its opening in 2001. It has recently accelerated its growth with the launch of world-class entertainment experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Flying Dinosaur, which soars through the entire Jurassic Park area, Minion Park, and the "Hacha Mecha Ride" where guests are able to enjoy the chaotic antics of the Minions, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, where guests can unleash their passion to play in an immersive environment based on world-renowned Nintendo characters and their worlds.

ABOUT THE POKEMON COMPANY

The Pokemon Company was established to manage the Pokemon brand. Currently, the company develops and produces video games, which is where Pokemon originates, as well as trading card games, animated TV series and movies, merchandise, tie-up promotions, events, and the Pokemon Center, directly-managed Pokemon shops.

