University of Technology Sydney to launch 'Global Game Changers', driving sustainability in our cities and communities

SYDNEY, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fight to combat climate change, there are many people and organisations actively transforming the way we live, work, and play – and there is no better time than now to shine the light upon them. The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is hosting a live webinar on Thursday 30 May with a select few of these industry experts, and all international audiences are invited to the conversation.

UTS students enjoy the green space at the university’s Peter Johnson building. Photo by Andrew Worssam. (PRNewsfoto/University of Technology Sydney)

We all know the big players leading the global effort to safeguard the planet such as the UN, Greenpeace, and the World Economic Forum. Today, however, new climate action players are emerging to help empower communities and transform the environments wherein more than half the world's population lives – world cities.

Professor Jua Cilliers, leading international city planner and Head of the School of the Built Environment at UTS says, "world cities may account for more than 75% of global emissions, however, they can also be incredibly sustainable and transformative environments through the reclaiming of nature". Cilliers is putting her knowledge into action by making urban ecology principles core to UTS teaching and research, thereby forming a new knowledge-base for graduates.

On 30 May, Cilliers will team up with Professor of Architecture and renowned Australian television host, Anthony Burke (Grand Designs Australia), Remy Sietchiping (UN Habitat strategic analyst), Germain Briand (owner of innovative international company The Urban Canopee), and Rob Stokes (former Australian State Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, now chair of the Net Zero Cities committee) for the launch of Global Game Changers.

According to speaker Remy Sietchiping, positive change is possible. Sietchiping has built a career engaging with decision makers and policy makers "advocating for resilient infrastructure, affordable housing, inclusive mobility and the symbiotic relation between nature and people in human settlements." What he intends to bring to the discussion is the belief that "every action, no matter how small, can make a difference in the global effort to create a sustainable world, where no one is left behind."

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is one of the top 100 universities in the world and a leading public university of technology with global impact. Register for Global Game Changers at https://uts.ac/ggc2024 .

