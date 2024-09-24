Unlock Double Rewards at Suntec City with the Exclusive Suntec+ and yuu Partnership

Shoppers can now earn double rewards on every qualifying purchase at over 300 stores in Suntec City with a minimum spend of just S$20

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers at Suntec City can now enjoy double rewards with an exciting new collaboration between Suntec+ and yuu Rewards Club. From 24 September, shoppers can link their yuu account to Suntec+ to earn both Suntec+ and yuu points every time they shop or dine at the mall. With over 300 participating stores at Suntec City, earning rewards has never been easier.

"In meeting our shoppers' desire for value and convenience, we have embarked on this partnership with yuu Rewards Club to bring forth greater rewards mileage for Suntec+ and over 1.7 million yuu members," said Ivan Koh, Chief Executive Officer of APM Property Management, as property manager of Suntec City. "We are thrilled to be the first and exclusive mall partner to yuu Rewards Club, elevating the overall shopping experience for members of both programmes when they visit. We look forward to providing more options and flexibility to earn and enjoy rewards for both Suntec+ and yuu members alike, for an experience that is unique to Suntec City."

Chen Peng, Chief Executive Officer of yuu Rewards Club added, "At yuu Rewards Club, our members are our top priority. We're dedicated to offering Rewards tailored to our members' needs. Our synergistic partnership with Suntec+ now allows Members to earn at over 300 participating stores at Suntec City, further extending our existing network of over 1,000 Places islandwide. Needless to say, we are excited to embark on this partnership with Suntec+ and look forward to fuelling even more rewarding experiences for our members."

To participate, shoppers must download the Suntec+ mobile app, register as a member, and link their yuu account to begin earning points on both programmes. Suntec+ members can start earning points with a minimum spend of $20 on a single receipt at any participating store.

New Suntec+ members will enjoy exclusive perks, including a $5 F&B e-Voucher, an e-Voucher bundle valued at over $180, and double points on all qualifying receipts during their first month. Members who reach spending milestones on Suntec+ can unlock exclusive rewards as they move up the membership tiers. They can also redeem their yuu points for Suntec City carpark dollars and e-Vouchers through the yuu Rewards Catalogue, giving their shopping journey an extra boost.

To celebrate the launch, Suntec City will host event activations from 27 to 29 September and 4 to 6 October on Level 1 (outside The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and opposite SUKIYA), where shoppers can sign up, link their accounts, and participate in games to score attractive prizes from Suntec+ and yuu.

For more information on linking accounts and earning double rewards, kindly visit the official website here .

About Suntec City

Suntec City is one of Singapore's largest integrated developments, comprising a shopping mall, five Grade A office towers, and a world-class convention and exhibition centre. Nestled in the heart of the bustling Marina Central precinct, the entire development is well connected by MRT stations, street-level plazas and underground walkways.

With close to one million square feet of retail space and over 100 different Food & Beverage offerings, Suntec City offers a one-stop shopping, dining, lifestyle and entertainment experience that caters to the needs of our shoppers, the office community and visitors.

Suntec City is also home to The Fountain of Wealth, an icon of Singapore that embodies vibrancy in bringing people together for the celebration of wealth and good health. The City is easily accessible as it is connected to 2 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations, the Esplanade and Promenade MRT stations, and has over 3,000 parking lots across 2 basement carparks.

About Suntec+

Suntec+ brings you Extraordinary Everyday! As a loyalty programme with over 380,000 members and more than 350 participating merchants, Suntec+ unlocks a world of rewards for members as they accumulate rewards points while shopping and dining in Suntec City. Designed to enhance the overall retail experience, members have access to exclusive rewards and events, while being kept up to date with the latest happenings and promotions, allowing them to make the most out of every visit.

About Yuu Rewards

yuu Rewards Club is Singapore's leading coalition loyalty programme, offering Members the promise of a simple and transparent earn rate of "$1 = 1 yuu Point" at their favourite brands, such as BreadTalk, Cold Storage, CS Fresh, foodpanda, Giant, Great Eastern, Gojek, Guardian Health and Beauty, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, 7-Eleven, SingTel and more. With no cap or limit on Points earned, Members can acquire yuu Points at over 1,000 Places islandwide and redeem more rewards, faster than ever. To find out more, please visit yuu.sg.

SOURCE Suntec City