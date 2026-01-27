Unlock the Future of Health and Food Innovation: Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026 Pre-Registration Now Open

SHANGHAI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging the solid foundation laid by its highly renowned 2025 edition, Hi & Fi Asia-China, Asia's premier platform for health ingredients and food innovation, is delighted to announce the official launch of pre-registration for its 2026 edition. Scheduled to be held from 15-17 June 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) Shanghai, the event will serve as a vital hub for global industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to converge, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in the dynamic food and health innovation landscape.

2025 A Lookback at Key Results

The 2025 edition of Hi & Fi Asia-China delivered remarkable achievements. With a 27% year-on-year increase in overall attendance, a 39% surge in international participation, and a record-high 90% visitor satisfaction rate, the event brought together 20,030 visitors from 92 countries, along with key exhibitors including Angel Enzyme, Bloomage Biotechnology, Amicogen, and BYHEALTH. 88% of exhibitors expressed satisfaction with the event, and 88% indicated they would return in 2026, a testament to the platform's unparalleled value in fostering meaningful connections and driving business growth.

2026 Event Scale & Co-Location Advantages

Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026, covering 3 venues, is poised to elevate the industry benchmark further, with an expanded scale and enhanced offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of the global food and health sector. Co-located with Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China (HNC), Asia Organic Industry Expo, Starch Expo, ProPak China, FoodPack China, and the event will cover a 200,000㎡ exhibition area, hosting over 2,500 exhibitors and welcoming more than 120,000 expected visitors, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with high-value partners worldwide.

Key Highlights & Industry-Focused Activities

This year's event will focus on cutting-edge industry trends, featuring a diverse range of pavilions, thematic tours, and high-level seminars tailored to drive innovation. Specialized events will address critical industry topics: probiotics, silver economy, functional nutrition innovation, wellness solutions for aging populations, nutricosmetics, novel food ingredients, sports nutrition, and food safety, etc., providing attendees with actionable insights into the latest market trends and technological breakthroughs.

Fi Innovation Awards

A highlight of the event is the Fi Innovation Awards 2026, consisting of five categories to recognize outstanding innovations across the food and health sector. The FoodTec Innovation Award honors technological breakthroughs in food ingredients and their processing applications; the Health Innovation Award recognizes innovations in healthier, more nutritious ingredients meeting consumer health demands; the Food Manufacturing Innovation Award is honoring companies with advanced machinery, technological improvements and production efficiency optimization; the Sustainable Food Supply Chain Innovation Award celebrates contributions to green development via sustainable ingredients, environmental technologies and supply chain optimization; and the Future Botanical Innovation Award focuses on innovative plant-based ingredients, extracts and related technologies.

Exhibition Scope & Value-Added Services

Exhibitors at Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026 will showcase a comprehensive range of products, including health ingredients, beverage ingredients, natural flavors & fragrances, seasonings, pet food ingredients, functional & nutraceutical ingredients, and plant-based ingredients. The event will also offer value-added services such as an Import & Export Desk with on-site experts to resolve trading and certification queries in real time.

Pre-Registration Details & Contact Information

Pre-registration is now open for all industry professionals eager to join the innovation movement. Secure your visitor pass to gain early access to the world's leading platform for health and food innovation, connect with global partners, and discover the next big trends shaping the industry.

Don't miss your chance to be part of Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026—where innovation meets opportunity, and the future of food and health takes shape.

Register at: https://b8h.cn/TC4u10

