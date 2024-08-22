Unlock the Power of Direct Investment: How BAI Capital’s Direct Approach Transforms the EB-5 Experience

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAI Capital, a distinguished boutique real estate developer based in Miami, Florida, is expanding its footprint into Vietnam, significantly impacting the EB-5 market. This expansion highlights our innovative direct-to-developer approach, which enhances the EB-5 investment experience for Vietnamese investors.

With over 15 years of experience in the EB-5 industry and real estate development, our 'Direct-to-Developer' approach cuts through bureaucracy, providing a streamlined process that eliminates the need for intermediaries. We offer a transparent, efficient and trustworthy investment experience without additional costs. By owning and managing our EB-5 projects, we ensure that investor funds are applied directly to our developments, giving us complete control and oversight. We emphasize a personalized experience and direct engagement with the developer.

Numbers by 2024

121 families invested with BAI Capital

invested with BAI Capital 12 countries of origin of our investors

of origin of our investors Approximately 1,460 new jobs created

created USD 67,400,000 USD : Total fundraising by EB-5 clients

: Total fundraising by EB-5 clients USD 150,000,000 USD : Volume currently under development

Investing with BAI Capital offers Vietnamese investors a gateway to the stability and resilience of the U.S. economy and real estate market. By participating in our projects, investors can secure their capital against inflation and currency devaluation, ensuring long-term wealth preservation. Beyond financial security, our offerings include the opportunity to pursue a Green Card through the EB-5 program, facilitating permanent residency and a pathway to U.S. citizenship. This dual benefit of financial stability and immigration opportunity makes BAI Capital an ideal partner for those looking to secure their future in the United States.

BAI Capital distinguishes itself through a focus on high-quality, strategically located projects. We carefully select sites based on smart land acquisition and development potential, with a particular emphasis on student housing near top universities—a sector known for stability and high performance. Our projects are tailored to align with the specific needs of Vietnamese investors, ensuring that their investment goals are met.

BAI Capital brings unparalleled expertise in real estate development, ensuring an exceptional EB-5 investment experience. Our proficiency in navigating complex regulatory environments, managing construction with precision, and guaranteeing project success sets us apart. With our 'Direct-to-Developer' approach, we cut through bureaucracy, providing a streamlined, efficient process that enhances investor confidence and satisfaction. Investors benefit from direct access to high-quality U.S. real estate projects, enhanced transparency, and tailored support. This direct involvement minimizes uncertainties and makes the investment journey smooth and trustworthy.

Our Archer Place project in Gainesville, Florida, exemplifies our commitment to high-quality investments. This development features over 550,000 square feet of premium rental housing and exclusive condos, located just one mile from the University of Florida. With modern amenities and strong potential for high returns, Archer Place presents an attractive opportunity for investors.

Investing with BAI Capital provides not only substantial financial returns but also a pathway to permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 program. This program offers a compelling opportunity for Vietnamese investors to secure their future in the U.S. while benefiting from strategic real estate investments. Additionally, our projects deliver an impressive 4.9% annual return, ensuring that your investment generates both significant financial gains and valuable residency benefits.

BAI Capital's expansion into Vietnam unlocks a transformative opportunity for investors eager to secure stability and growth in U.S. real estate. As your direct partner, we offer unparalleled expertise and commitment to guide you through a seamless path to U.S. residency and financial success.

For more information and to explore investment opportunities, please contact us at baicapital.com/vietnam or hotline (+84) 9888 65554 - E-mail: [email protected]

