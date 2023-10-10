Unsung Heroes: The Remarkable Contributions of Volunteers at the Hangzhou Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether before the opening ceremony or during the competition of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, there are many busy volunteers, including those at the Main Media Centre and the Stadiums. Working in a variety of areas, including competition zone services, spectator services, media services, and logistics support services, 37,600 volunteers, known as "Xiaoqinghe", provide high-quality volunteer services. Their bright smiles and happy faces are an important part of the scenery, adding color to the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Zhang Yuye, a volunteer at the Media Help Desk at Deqing Sports Center, said that although she is only 20 meters away from the auditorium, she has not watched a single game due to her volunteer commitments. Even though her position is commonplace, it is still very important for her to provide support to media, to enable them to tell the world the stories of the games. The volunteers would like to cheer for the Asian Games in their own special way, by providing excellent support services, and cheering on media.

