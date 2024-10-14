Unveil the Hidden Stories of Singapore: My Community Festival 2024 Returns with Over 100 Unique Experiences

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Community Festival (MCF) returns for its fifth edition from 1 to 17 November 2024, showcasing over 100 events and tours that immerse participants in Singapore's rich cultural heritage. Organised by non-profit organisation My Community , this year's festival, themed "My Last Journey," offers a look into the world of end-of-life traditions and practices — a significant part of our lives that we rarely get the chance to have a closer look at. The public is encouraged to delve deeper into this aspect of our cultural heritage that is seldom explored or talked about, and discover a world full of heartfelt, intricate, and meaningful traditions.

My Community Festival 2024 - "My Last Journey"

By spotlighting the people and practices that shape our end-of-life traditions, MCF 2024 aims to celebrate life by honouring the diverse, vibrant and intimate approaches to embracing death. Through community tours, tastings, and interactions with the local community, the festival hopes to inspire people to reflect on their own life journeys and strengthen their connection to their communities.

"Last rites are some of the most important cultural and religious customs that we practise for our loved ones. This year's festival is an opportunity like no other to understand and appreciate these traditions that are part of our daily lives; and in doing so understand more about life," elaborated Kwek Li Yong, Executive Director of My Community.

New for MCF2024: "Navigating Piety: Customs and Practices for the Afterlife" Exhibition

This year's festival features an exhibition at the heart of Kreta Ayer Square, guiding festival-goers through the funeral and burial practices of five of the religious communities in Singapore, namely Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, and Taoist. The exhibition will feature artefacts contributed by Ang Chin Moh Foundation , Khailaash Funeral Services , and Singapore Muslim Casket . Festival-goers can get up close and admire the craftsmanship that goes into the essential artefacts and tools used in these practices, and also learn more about the rich significance behind each aspect – from variations based on age, marital status, and dialect group, to the underlying beliefs and emotions felt in sending a loved one off.

In addition to the exhibition, MCF 2024 will be presenting a wealth of exclusive, behind-the-scenes experiences that brings the public up close and personal to the theme for this year. Participants will gain first-hand access to normally restricted locations, such as the Jewish Cemetery and hospital units, where they can interact directly with caretakers, medical staff, hospice workers, and palliative care providers. Professionals in the field, including those in pet cremation services at Sanctuary Pet Cremation, and perinatal palliative care at Alexandra Hospital, will also be sharing their personal experiences with festival-goers; from managing emotional challenges to heart-warming outcomes.

Festival Highlights

MCF 2024 will feature seven immersive segments and a vibrant festival village, each exploring different facets of death-related cultural practices and traditions:

Find My Ah Gong : Every tombstone tells a story, and every cemetery is a window into our collective past. Find My Ah Gong traces the footsteps of our ancestors, reconnects with our roots and uncovers the forgotten stories that have shaped Singapore's diverse heritage. From meeting the caretaker of Bukit Brown Cemetery, who tirelessly looks after the upkeep of this century-old burial ground, to visiting the Lucky Gardens Boyanese Cemetery – a lesser-known but well-kept cemetery caught between residential developments, each of the 12 cemeteries promises to be a memorable journey with their own stories, rich history, beautiful architecture and famous residents.

Meet My Craftsman: The rites and rituals that accompany one's last journey are often elaborate and require a great deal of time and effort. The craftsmen who have dedicated their lives to meticulously creating the items used in funerals have become walking encyclopaedias of cultural knowledge and traditions, preserving each detail with care and expertise. Participants can try their hand at decorating a Hindu hearse with the colourful flower garlands, or walk through a different take on end-of-life planning with a grief organiser, and sort through physical belongings.

In addition, the Chinatown Festival Village will feature the following programme segments:

Tickets are available for purchase from 16 October 2024 at the My Community Festival website .

Please refer to Annex A for the full programme line-up, as well as the dates and times for the different programmes. More information can be found in our media kit . We look forward to welcoming all at MCF 2024!

About My Community

My Community is a non-profit organisation focused on preserving Singapore's heritage by capturing community stories and reconnecting people with places and social networks. It advocates for greater community involvement in cultural management and urban governance. Since 2010, My Community has championed a grassroots approach to heritage, chronicling and celebrating the everyday experiences of Singaporeans. Through its initiatives, the organisation fosters a deeper appreciation of the nation's diverse heritage and encourages active participation in cultural preservation.

