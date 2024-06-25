Unveiled at HDC 2024: Petal Ads and Grab Heighten Partnership with All-in-one Transportation Service

DONGGUAN, China, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petal Ads and Grab, the leading ride-hailing service provider in Southeast Asia, once again inked a strategic partnership at the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2024 on 21 June 2024. Building on the fruitful results of their previous collaboration, both parties will continue to work together on comprehensive brand marketing, aiming to provide users with a more intelligent travel experience.

As a global intelligent advertising and marketing platform of Huawei, Petal Ads leverages advanced AI technology and big data analytics to offer high-quality marketing and traffic monetization services to global partners. Grab, a leader in the Southeast Asia transportation service industry, provides holistic services that span across ride booking, food, and convenience store delivery, and financial and payment solutions across multiple countries in the region.

To further enhance the user experience, Grab is continuously innovating its service processes. Through HarmonyOS Meta Services, Chinese users can easily handle key scenarios before and after travelling to Southeast Asia countries. For instance, after booking flights and hotels, users will receive user-scenario based reminders through Meta Services, allowing them to plan their journey in advance with Grab. Meta Services also provide a convenient fixed entry point, enabling users to quickly access Grab's ride-hailing services upon arrival in Southeast Asia countries. Grab is committed to providing users with a seamless ride experience, ensuring that they can easily access and use Grab anytime, anywhere.

In July of this year, Grab has collaborated on a captivating travel reality show set to air on platforms including Huawei Video, Mango TV, and Southeast TV. The show immerses viewers in the rich local life and culture of Southeast Asia countries, showcasing the allure of these destinations. At the same time, it engages Chinese travellers to explore and experience the region firsthand, with Grab as their trusted companion.

The collaboration between Petal Ads and Grab, founded on shared technological innovation and market opportunity, making it a strategic consensus and highlight of the HDC 2024. Both parties firmly believes that this strategic relationship will better unlock Grab's potential in the Chinese market, providing more intelligent, convenient, and satisfying services to create wonderful travel experiences for Chinese users.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services