Unveiling Hong Kong's First HKBN x OPPO Marvel Wi-Fi 6 Router Series

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network ("HKBN") and OPPO have joined forces to unveil Hong Kong's first Marvel Wi-Fi 6 router series. This exciting router series fuses striking designs with functional technology. Inspired by the beloved characters of Iron Man and Spider-Man, the series perfectly integrates home networking with the world of superheroes. Additionally, a special edition variant featuring the iconic villain Thanos will be launched, with only 100 units available exclusively in Hong Kong (offered for selected customers to order; details will be announced soon). Marvel fans and collectors alike should not miss out!

Rex Hui, HKBN Co-Owner & Head of Product Development & Management, Residential Solutions said, "Over the past two years, we have led the charge in driving Wi-Fi 6 via a range of router solutions from various brands. Through this collaboration with OPPO, we've transformed the mundane Wi-Fi router from an unsightly piece of equipment into a design showpiece worthy of being put on display."

Jensen Jie, Director of Wireless Product Center at OPPO shared, "We are pleased to collaborate with HKBN - the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router boasts exceptional design and performance, making it a perfect match for the distinctive characteristics of the three Marvel characters featured in this special series. We are skilled at creating trendy co-branded products for users. Our designers have meticulously incorporated unique details into each design, and we believe they will be loved by Marvel fans."

Superhero design integrated for the home network

The Marvel Wi-Fi 6 router series boasts eye-catching designs that are sure to captivate users. The Spider-Man version captures the essence of the iconic hero as he dynamically leaps from a backdrop of skyscrapers and winding road patterns on the antenna. Equally striking, the Iron Man version showcases the hero in mid-flight, symbolising his emergence from the router with a sense of speed and impact. Lastly, the Thanos' version features powerful snap and celestial stone effects, a vivid expression of his immense powers. Perfect for home décor, these routers appeal to both Marvel fans and non-enthusiasts.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the Marvel Wi-Fi 6 routers are equipped with advanced features such as Wi-Fi 6 and Mesh technology. With exceptional coverage capabilities, the routers effortlessly blanket the entire home with strong and reliable connectivity, and are equipped with a 2.5G WAN interface, perfectly for unleashing the power of 2000M broadband for everything from streaming and gaming to drama-binging – all at the same time.

2000M upgrade + Marvel router bundle^

New customers of HKBN who sign up for 1000M/2000M broadband service now can get a Marvel router by adding an extra $59/month to their plan ($99 for two routers). Meanwhile, existing customers of HKBN who upgrade to 2000M broadband service can get a Marvel router by adding an extra $40/month to their plan ($70 for two routers). By opting for the Marvel routers, customers will enjoy free on-site installation and 24/7 hotline support*. Available now only through HKBN and Shoppy, the Marvel routers will be available later in major retail stores.

For more details about the Marvel Wi-Fi 6 router series, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/personal/wifi6router/en/co-lab-series.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

