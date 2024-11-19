KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated GT 7 Pro in Malaysia, under the theme 'Explore the Unexplored'. As the first smartphone in Malaysia to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this flagship device sets a new benchmark for mobile performance.

Unveiling Malaysia’s Best Smartphone of 2024: The realme GT 7 Pro, First Snapdragon 8 Elite, Now Available for RM3,699

The realme GT 7 Pro is designed to redefine the smartphone experience, featuring groundbreaking innovations such as the world's first Underwater Image Mode and a bold Mars-inspired design. Powered by advanced AI capabilities, the device offers exceptional performance with a 6500mAh Titan Battery, the largest Silicon Anode Battery ever created and lightning-fast 120W charging. Paired with an Ultra Clear Camera driven by AI to capture stunning images, the GT 7 Pro is set to establish a new standard for premium smartphones while reinforcing realme's position as a leader in the high-end market.

Malaysia's First Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Smartphone

The realme GT 7 Pro, Malaysia's first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is set to transform mobile performance with lightning-fast responsiveness, smooth multitasking, and exceptional gaming. Achieving an impressive benchmark score of over 3,000,000, this 3nm processor with a 4GHz+ clock speed offers a 45% improvement in single-core and multi-core performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while also providing 44% power savings on the CPU and 40% on the GPU.

Equipped with the largest vapour chamber in its class, the GT 7 Pro features an 11,480mm² dual vapour chamber, ensuring superior cooling for optimal performance during intense use. With advanced AI and cooling technology, the realme GT 7 Pro is a true flagship, delivering powerful, efficient, and sustained performance.

Pioneering Imaging Prowess

The realme GT 7 Pro sets a new benchmark in smartphone imaging, featuring a 3X optical zoom telephoto lens with the Sony IMX882 periscope and powered by AI Snap Mode and the AI Demotion Engine for precise, fast-moving subject capture. The realme Light Fusion Engine ensures vibrant colors, while 4K video recording at 120FPS delivers ultra-smooth footage. With Live Photo support, users can easily capture and share vivid moments.

As the first flagship to support Underwater Mode, the GT 7 Pro enables stunning HD underwater photography, surpassing action cameras like GoPro. The 120X ultra-long focal zoom and AI-powered sensor redefine mobile imaging. With an IP69 rating, the GT 7 Pro is built for durability, making it ideal for both everyday use and extreme conditions, including underwater adventures.

Unmatched Battery Life and Industry-Leading Fast Charging

The realme GT 7 Pro features a powerful 6500mAh Titan Battery and 120W ultra-fast charging, delivering the industry's best battery life and fastest charging speeds. Powered by the world's largest Silicon Anode Battery, it ensures superior battery efficiency and durability. Thanks to realme's self-developed silicon anode algorithm, the GT 7 Pro retains 80% battery health even after four years of use. Real-world performance is equally impressive: with just 1% battery, the Super Power Saving Mode can extend usage to 16 hours, making the GT 7 Pro the ultimate device for power users seeking both speed and endurance.

Revolutionary Display with RealWorld Eco² Display

The realme GT 7 Pro introduces the first Eco2 OLED Plus display, co-developed with Samsung, marking a breakthrough in five industry-leading technologies. Featuring an impressive 120% DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak brightness of 6000 nits, this display delivers vibrant visuals and exceptional clarity, even in direct sunlight. Once exclusive to foldable phones, this innovation brings premium display technology to a wider audience, offering the industry's most colorful display with natural color transitions and incredible detail for more authentic images.

In addition to its stunning visuals, the GT 7 Pro display boasts the lowest power consumption in the industry, saving an extra 500mAh for longer battery life. It is designed to be eye-friendly, reducing fatigue day and night, and features a curved design with a flat experience to minimize mistouch rates. Together, these advancements provide a boundless, immersive viewing experience. By democratizing top-tier display features once reserved for high-end foldables, the realme GT 7 Pro delivers flagship-level performance at an accessible price.

Dark Horse of AI: Unmatched AI Performance

As the 'Dark Horse of AI,' the GT 7 Pro pushes the boundaries of mobile innovation with a suite of advanced AI features. It introduces revolutionary technologies like AI Sketch to Image, which transforms basic sketches into detailed works of art, and AI Motion Deblur and AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity for razor-sharp, precise photography. Additionally, AI Game Super Resolution enhances gaming visuals up to 1.5K, delivering an immersive experience that takes mobile gaming to new heights.

realme UI 6.0: Seamless, Fluid Experience for AI-Powered Personalization

The realme GT 7 Pro debuts with realme UI 6.0, offering a seamless blend of Fluid Design and advanced AI features. With adaptive colors and vibrant animations, it provides a more dynamic and personalized user experience. The new Flux Themes enable deep customization of icons, lock screens, and wallpapers, while upgraded Live Alerts offer real-time updates without app switching. realme Share now supports faster, high-quality file transfers, making cross-platform sharing easier than ever. Overall, UI 6.0 elevates the GT 7 Pro's smooth, intelligent, and user-friendly experience.

Availability and Pricing

Priced at RM3,699 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, the realme GT 7 Pro will be available for sale starting 19 November. Early customers can get free gifts worth up to RM698, including the realme Buds Air 5 and a 1-year warranty. Offering a perfect combination of flagship features at a competitive price, the GT 7 Pro stands out in the smartphone market. Its launch marks realme's bold entry into the premium segment, positioning itself as a key player in AI innovation and reinforcing its ambitions in the high-end market.

Please refer below for the purchase availability of the realme GT 7 Pro:

Device RRP Platforms Promotion realme GT 7 Pro

Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey RM3,699 (12GB+512GB) realme Brand Stores, authorised dealer stores, official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Stores Customers are entitled to free gifts worth up to RM698, including a realme Buds Air 5 and 1 year extended warranty. *On first come first serve basis

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

