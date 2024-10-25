Unveiling Southeast Asia's Energy Transition at SIEW 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2024 once again stands as a prestigious event bringing together energy leaders, policymakers, and global industry players to exchange ideas and solutions in facing future energy challenges. Known as a key platform for discussions on energy sustainability and resilience, the event offers a variety of conferences, exhibitions, and networking sessions that strengthen cross-sector collaboration.

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2024 panelists

One of the key sessions at this year's SIEW was a panel discussion highlighting the urgency of developing renewable energy potential in Southeast Asia, titled "Forging a Resilient Renewable Energy Ecosystem." The discussion, held on Tuesday, October 22, featured prominent speakers, including Roberto Lorato, Director and Chief Executive Officer of MedcoEnergi; Datuk Sharbini Suhaili, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Energy; Ganesh Padmanabhan, Managing Director and Head of Project Finance, Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank; Sharad Somani, Partner and Head of Infrastructure, Asia Pacific, and Head of KPMG ESG at KPMG in Singapore; and Som Shantanu, President – Engineering, Asia, Gas Power at GE Vernova.

During the session, Roberto emphasized that over the past eight years, MedcoEnergi has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the energy transition by expanding gas production, which now accounts for 70% of its total oil and gas production.

"MedcoEnergi has expanded strategic investments in renewable energy, including solar and geothermal power plants, as well as copper, which supports electrification," Roberto said during the discussion.

Furthermore, Roberto revealed that the company is also exploring the potential of CO2 storage in reservoirs operated offshore between Singapore and Malaysia. He noted that the energy transition is a complex challenge that requires close cooperation among countries in the region. Strong collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore is the result of an aggressive, pragmatic approach that emphasizes understanding each country's needs.

MedcoEnergi, along with many leading energy companies in Southeast Asia, continues to demonstrate its commitment to contributing to the energy transition. SIEW serves as an important forum for these companies to exchange experiences and ideas to ensure the energy transition progresses smoothly for the region's future.

SOURCE MedcoEnergi