Unveiling the Agenda for Sustainable Web3 SG 2023 cohosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and SUSS Node
07 Nov, 2023, 12:12 CST
SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest programme together with an exceptional line-up of speakers have been unveiled for Sustainable Web3 SG 2023 - hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and SUSS Node for Inclusive Fintech (NiFT), with Huawei Cloud as title sponsor. This conference will take place on 14 November 2023 in Hibiscus and Heliconia Ballroom, Level 3, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, and it features content-rich talks and discussions centered on Web3 security, RWA, and more.
Register here and join us for free: https://suss.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_beVihrfznlZDCiG
One of the greatest benefits of attending an in-person event is the opportunity to connect with industry leaders exclusively.
And we are honored to announce all our esteemed speakers who've confirmed their attendance in the upcoming conference to provide their latest insights on topics through 18 speeches and 17 roundtables:
A/P LEE Wee Leong, Vice-President, Learning Services, SUSS
YU Haiying, Science and Technology Counselor, Chinese Embassy in Singapore
Rex LEI, Managing Director, Huawei Cloud Singapore
DU Yu, General Manager of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs
CUI Lei, Huawei Cloud Web3 General Manager
Dr. LI Huaxi, Web3 Product Director of Huawei Cloud Blockchain Lab
Song Cheng Heng, Principal Consultant, Huawei Cloud Solutions Sales
YIN Haoyu, Co-Founder and General Manager of GreaterHeat
JIA Xiaoqiang, Director of Huawei Cloud Virtualisation Products
ZHONG Gengfa, ChainUp
Shen Yu, Co-founder and CEO of Cobo
Huawei Cloud, Beosin, SlowMist, Amber, and Safeheron
Prof David LEE Kuo Chuen, Professor (School of Business), SUSS
Leo LIN, CEO of Arkreen
Henry ZHANG, Founder of DigiFT
Ivy PENG, Founder of Zillion Intelligence
Philip FEI, Chainlink Labs China Head
Yuan GAO, Head of Growth at Helium Foundation
Daniel SPILLERE, CTO & Co-founder of Hotspotty
Henry WANG, Founder of SmartMesh Foundation
Dr XU Weibiao, Senior Lecturer (School of Business), SUSS
Dr JIN Guang Yu, Senior Manager of Green Mark Deepartment Environmental Sustainability Group at BCA
Lily Z. King, COO at Cobo
Professor Steven WONG, Director of Projects, Office of the Provost at Singapore Institute of Technology
Dr DING Qinxu, Lecturer (School of Business), SUSS
CHIA Hock Lai, Co-Founder of Global Fintech Institute
Abba Garba, Tech Product Manager at Arkreen
Shihan FANG, Podcaster at Regen Supply
Dr WANG Zhiguo, Lecturer, National University of Singapore
BMAN, Co-Founder of ABCDE
DENG Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital, Head of HashKey Singapore
Shawn LIM, Founder & Partner at Artichoke Capital
Jue Wang, Hash Global
Iris Y, Founding Partner, Stratified Capital
Prof David CHAUM, CEO of Elixxir
Bokontayev KUBANYCHBEK, National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic
Cuper Xu, Director of Center of Excellence at Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem (APAC, LATAM, Africa)
Sadullah UZUN, Vice President of TÜBİTAK Informatics and Information Security Research Center (TÜBİTAK BİLGEM)
A/P TAN Chong Hui, Head of the Finance Programme (School of Business), SUSS
Lisette CIPRIANO, Senior Digital Technology Specialist (Financial Services) at Asian Development Bank
Eugene GOH, Deputy Director (Fintech & Innovation Group), Monetary Authority of Singapore
Mike MENG Yan, Ample Pte Ltd.
Jaclyn TSAI, Former President of Taiwan Fintech Association
ONG Suan Hwee, Head of Partnership & Operations at Global Fintech Institute
A/P GUAN Chong, Director of Centre for Continuing & Professional Education, SUSS
Genevieve Leveille, CEO of Agriledger
Alan LIM, Head (FinTech Infrastructure Office), Monetary Authority of Singapore
Lawrence LIN, Head of Blockchain, Razer, Inc.
Aneesha REIHANA, CEO of Enjinstarter
Prakash Somosundram, CEO & Co Founder of Enjinstarter & AYA Foundation
Chalinda Abeykoon, Managing Partner, nVentures Pte Ltd
Arjun Vir Singh, Partner & Global Co-Head of Fintech at Arthur D. Little
Dr Basavaraj R Girennavar, Chief Scientist and Managing Director of Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pte Ltd& AgriApp Technologies
Dr LO Swee Won, Deputy Director at Node of Inclusive Fintech (NiFT), SUSS
Thomas KUNG, CISO of Rakkar Digital
Wendy SUN, CEO of Beosin
Herbert YANG, General Manager of Asia, DFINITY
EL Zong Han, Sensen
CAO Yang, Global Web3.0 Industry Manager, Huawei Cloud
Vivian WOO, Huawei Cloud Vice President (Web3) at Huawei Singapore
Dr Jonas Gross, COO of Etonec
ZHENG Weixiang, Senior Solution Architect at Huawei Cloud
Michael Conn, Chairman, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Zilliqa Capital
Liz Steininger, CEO & Managing Director of Least Authority
Dr Andrzej Gwizdalski, Lecturer at University of Western Australia
A/P Ding Ding, Vice Dean (School of Business), SUSS
Ahmet Vedat Akgiray, Finance Professor at Boğaziçi University
Fahrettin Oylum, Vice Chairman of DEIK Digital Technologies Business Council
Mustafa El Aliwat, Member of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association
Yahya ÜLKER, CEO & Leader, Yıldız Ventures &. Yıldız Holding
WANG Hao, Chief Operating Officer at STOX
Dr XIA Chongwu - Senior Lecturer (School of Business), SUSS
Stan Low, Head of Investment, QCP Capital
Delane FOO, APAC Business Development Lead, Blocknative
Julian KWAN, Co-founder & CEO of IXswap
Jeremy NG, Co-Founder of OpenEden
Spark Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of Metabank
