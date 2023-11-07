Unveiling the Agenda for Sustainable Web3 SG 2023 cohosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and SUSS Node

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest programme together with an exceptional line-up of speakers have been unveiled for Sustainable Web3 SG 2023 - hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and SUSS Node for Inclusive Fintech (NiFT), with Huawei Cloud as title sponsor. This conference will take place on 14 November 2023 in Hibiscus and Heliconia Ballroom, Level 3, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, and it features content-rich talks and discussions centered on Web3 security, RWA, and more.

Register here and join us for free: https://suss.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_beVihrfznlZDCiG

One of the greatest benefits of attending an in-person event is the opportunity to connect with industry leaders exclusively.

And we are honored to announce all our esteemed speakers who've confirmed their attendance in the upcoming conference to provide their latest insights on topics through 18 speeches and 17 roundtables:

A/P LEE Wee Leong, Vice-President, Learning Services, SUSS

YU Haiying, Science and Technology Counselor, Chinese Embassy in Singapore

Rex LEI, Managing Director, Huawei Cloud Singapore

DU Yu, General Manager of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

CUI Lei, Huawei Cloud Web3 General Manager

Dr. LI Huaxi, Web3 Product Director of Huawei Cloud Blockchain Lab

Song Cheng Heng, Principal Consultant, Huawei Cloud Solutions Sales

YIN Haoyu, Co-Founder and General Manager of GreaterHeat

JIA Xiaoqiang, Director of Huawei Cloud Virtualisation Products

ZHONG Gengfa, ChainUp

Shen Yu, Co-founder and CEO of Cobo

Huawei Cloud, Beosin, SlowMist, Amber, and Safeheron

Prof David LEE Kuo Chuen, Professor (School of Business), SUSS

Leo LIN, CEO of Arkreen

Henry ZHANG, Founder of DigiFT

Ivy PENG, Founder of Zillion Intelligence

Philip FEI, Chainlink Labs China Head

Yuan GAO, Head of Growth at Helium Foundation

Daniel SPILLERE, CTO & Co-founder of Hotspotty

Henry WANG, Founder of SmartMesh Foundation

Dr XU Weibiao, Senior Lecturer (School of Business), SUSS

Dr JIN Guang Yu, Senior Manager of Green Mark Deepartment Environmental Sustainability Group at BCA

Lily Z. King, COO at Cobo

Professor Steven WONG, Director of Projects, Office of the Provost at Singapore Institute of Technology

Dr DING Qinxu, Lecturer (School of Business), SUSS

CHIA Hock Lai, Co-Founder of Global Fintech Institute

Abba Garba, Tech Product Manager at Arkreen

Shihan FANG, Podcaster at Regen Supply

Dr WANG Zhiguo, Lecturer, National University of Singapore

BMAN, Co-Founder of ABCDE

DENG Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital, Head of HashKey Singapore

Shawn LIM, Founder & Partner at Artichoke Capital

Jue Wang, Hash Global

Iris Y, Founding Partner, Stratified Capital

Prof David CHAUM, CEO of Elixxir

Bokontayev KUBANYCHBEK, National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic

Cuper Xu, Director of Center of Excellence at Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem (APAC, LATAM, Africa)

Sadullah UZUN, Vice President of TÜBİTAK Informatics and Information Security Research Center (TÜBİTAK BİLGEM)

A/P TAN Chong Hui, Head of the Finance Programme (School of Business), SUSS

Lisette CIPRIANO, Senior Digital Technology Specialist (Financial Services) at Asian Development Bank

Eugene GOH, Deputy Director (Fintech & Innovation Group), Monetary Authority of Singapore

Mike MENG Yan, Ample Pte Ltd.

Jaclyn TSAI, Former President of Taiwan Fintech Association

ONG Suan Hwee, Head of Partnership & Operations at Global Fintech Institute

A/P GUAN Chong, Director of Centre for Continuing & Professional Education, SUSS

Genevieve Leveille, CEO of Agriledger

Alan LIM, Head (FinTech Infrastructure Office), Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lawrence LIN, Head of Blockchain, Razer, Inc.

Aneesha REIHANA, CEO of Enjinstarter

Prakash Somosundram, CEO & Co Founder of Enjinstarter & AYA Foundation

Chalinda Abeykoon, Managing Partner, nVentures Pte Ltd

Arjun Vir Singh, Partner & Global Co-Head of Fintech at Arthur D. Little

Dr Basavaraj R Girennavar, Chief Scientist and Managing Director of Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pte Ltd& AgriApp Technologies

Dr LO Swee Won, Deputy Director at Node of Inclusive Fintech (NiFT), SUSS

Thomas KUNG, CISO of Rakkar Digital

Wendy SUN, CEO of Beosin

Herbert YANG, General Manager of Asia, DFINITY

EL Zong Han, Sensen

CAO Yang, Global Web3.0 Industry Manager, Huawei Cloud

Vivian WOO, Huawei Cloud Vice President (Web3) at Huawei Singapore

Dr Jonas Gross, COO of Etonec

ZHENG Weixiang, Senior Solution Architect at Huawei Cloud

Michael Conn, Chairman, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Zilliqa Capital

ZHENG Weixiang, Senior Solution Architect at Huawei Cloud

Liz Steininger, CEO & Managing Director of Least Authority

Dr Andrzej Gwizdalski, Lecturer at University of Western Australia

A/P Ding Ding, Vice Dean (School of Business), SUSS

Ahmet Vedat Akgiray, Finance Professor at Boğaziçi University

Fahrettin Oylum, Vice Chairman of DEIK Digital Technologies Business Council

Mustafa El Aliwat, Member of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association

Yahya ÜLKER, CEO & Leader, Yıldız Ventures &. Yıldız Holding

WANG Hao, Chief Operating Officer at STOX

Dr XIA Chongwu - Senior Lecturer (School of Business), SUSS

Stan Low, Head of Investment, QCP Capital

Delane FOO, APAC Business Development Lead, Blocknative

Julian KWAN, Co-founder & CEO of IXswap

Jeremy NG, Co-Founder of OpenEden

Spark Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of Metabank

SOURCE Wanxiang Blockchain Labs