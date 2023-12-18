Unveils the Joy of Festive Season through the Christmas and New Year's Candy Wonderland at JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya

Situated in the heart of Surabaya City, the 5 star luxury hotel invites you to explore a spectacular gastronomic delight, presenting all-you-can-eat Christmas Lunch and Dinner Buffet, as well as Christmas Family Brunch on 24 – 25 December 2023 at Pavilion Restaurant, where you can treat yourself and your loved ones to a culinary celebration like no other. Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavors meticulously curated by our talented culinary team, ensuring a memorable dining experience for you and your companions, from roasted tom turkey, local and Asian main courses, live cooking, until International dessert with the starting price of IDR 458,000.

Embark on a culinary journey and uncover a world of festive dining experiences in our specialties restaurants. Indulge in the rich traditions of an authentic Cantonese set menu at Tang Palace, savor the gastronomic delights of an exquisite festive feast at Uppercut Steakhouse, featuring the finest MB9 Stone Axe flank as the star of the night. Immerse yourself in the artistry of Japanese cuisines at Imari Japanese Restaurant, curated by Chef Takashi Murayama. Elevate your celebration with an irresistible 20% off at these best restaurant address, embracing the true spirit of the season.

We believe that the true essence of the holidays lies in the moments shared with loved ones. This season, embrace the mantra that sharing is caring by gifting our exclusive Festive Hampers to family and friends. Choose from our curated selection, featuring the magical allure of Wonderland Fantasy, the sweet indulgence of Dreamy Candyland, or tailor a bespoke hamper to your heart's desire. Celebrate this festive season with the perfect blend of thoughtfulness and luxury, our Festive Hampers start at IDR 888.000, ensuring that spreading joy and creating cherished memories is accessible to all.

As we embrace the holiday and complement this season of giving, we are excited to kick off a charitable campaign, 'Lollipop for Hope.' Throughout this special December, every customer purchasing all SBCo products in total of IDR 250,000 or more, will receive a sweet token — a lollipop valued at IDR 15,000. Beyond the sweetness, this initiative carries a meaningful purpose. All funds collected during this heartfelt month will be dedicated to the 'Sungai Watch', focused on the preservation and cleansing of rivers in Bali. By contributing to this cause, we aim to enhance the well-being of natural and marine ecosystems. Join us in making a difference this holiday season and spreading joy not only through festive treats but also through acts of kindness.

Capture the magic of the moment with an Instagrammable selfie at our dazzling lobby decoration, of you and your loved ones amid this captivating spectacle. Share your festive joy on social media using the hashtag #JWFestive2023 and mention @JWMarriottSby Instagram for a chance to win an exclusive Sunday Family brunch voucher for two. Each persons who participating will also enjoy a fantastic Buy 1, Get 1 Free* at Pavilion Restaurant.

Mr. Amol More as JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya General Manager said, "As the luxury 5 star hotel in Surabaya, we always provide the exceptional service and facilities. JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya invites you to experience the enchantment of our Candy Wonderland which carefully curated theme to immerse our esteemed guests in an interactive visual symphony. Spanning all age groups, it promises an infusion of excitement and festive cheer through captivating decorations."

Elevate your holiday celebrations in Surabaya with a luxury staycation at JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya. Get yourself an exclusive Wonderland Staycation package, accessible through www.jwmarriotthotelsurabaya, where you will get the best price offer with Marriott Bonvoy, access to the health club, 30% discount for massage treatments as well as festive amenities and special gifts.

For reservations and further information regarding event needs and or other services, contact via WhatsApp at 08113529307, or visit Instagram @jwmarriottsby.

