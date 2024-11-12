Unwrap the Festive Season at Padma Hotels

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and each Padma Hotels property has curated its own unique holiday theme to enchant guests this December. From seaside celebrations at our beachfront resort to magical forest festivities and beloved Christmas traditions, joyful holidays await at your favourite Padma Hotels destinations.

Fanta-sea Celebration, Padma Resort Legian

Festive cheer awaits you across all five Padma Hotels destinations

Situated right in front of Legian's famous beach, Padma Resort Legian is embracing a seaside theme for this year's festivities. Get ready to dive into a celebration adorned in shades of blue and silver, with stunning seaside decor and touches of local craftsmanship transforming the resort. In keeping with the theme, an array of seafood platters will grace the menu, alongside festive favourites like Traditional Turkey, Pan-Seared Norwegian Salmon, Gratinated Oysters, and the fruity signature cocktails, including Ocean's Glory Plantarisima, Coral Blossom, and Pine Reef Elixir.

Christmas in Payangan Highlands, Padma Resort Ubud

Imagine Christmas and New Year's celebrations like no other! Nestled amidst the bamboo forests of Payangan, Padma Resort Ubud brings the tropical highlands to life. This mountain retreat dazzles each year with decor crafted from recycled and eco-conscious materials, reflecting their commitment to sustainable festivities. Signature dishes like Beef Wellington and Christmas Pork Ham Roast take centre stage, while desserts such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Buche de Noel are not to be missed. Savour the cool mountain weather with festive cocktails, from the fresh and fruity Holly Jolly Mule to the creamy, matcha-flavoured Green Elf.

Enchanted Festivities, Padma Hotel Bandung

This year, Padma Hotel Bandung invites guests to step into a fairy tale with its whimsical, enchanted forest-inspired year-end celebrations. The magic of the season comes alive through natural decor and extraordinary gastronomic delights, captivating everyone with dishes such as Roasted Turkey, Australian Black Angus OP Ribs, a Pasta Station with Grana Padano, and more.

White Christmas, Padma Hotel Semarang

As the perfect setting for year-end festivities, Padma Hotel Semarang will elevate your holiday moments with loved ones in its White Christmas themed celebration through a selection of thoughtfully curated dishes, including Slow-Roasted Turkey, Salmon en Croute, and 24-Hour Sous Vide US Prime Short Ribs. Meanwhile, Goolali Gelato Bar & Pâtisserie takes its hampers collection to the next level, offering an exquisite array of cakes, panettone, dragées, pralines, and more, all meticulously crafted and presented in luxurious packaging that celebrates the iconic landmarks of Semarang.

Classic Christmas, Resinda Hotel Karawang

There's nothing quite like the comfort of a classic Christmas. Immerse yourself in the warmth of tradition and create unforgettable memories with loved ones in a beautifully festive setting adorned in rich reds and vibrant greens. Enjoy quality time and gift exchanges while savouring the delightful offerings at Resinda Hotel Karawang, including Australian Beef Ribs and Salmon Wellington at the Christmas buffet at The Oryza Restaurant. Meanwhile, Hai Wang Chinese Restaurant adds to the festivities with a special set menu featuring Stir-Fried Grouper with imported celery in oyster sauce and Creamy Wok-fried Tiger Prawns with cheese cream.

