UOB partners Visa to launch new Visa Infinite tiers across ASEAN in landmark multi-market launch of such scale

More than 300,000 cardholders will enjoy expanded suite of premium benefits as UOB strengthens its regional leadership in premium payment solutions.

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB has partnered with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to relaunch several card products across its five key markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam) under Visa's newly introduced premium card tiers, Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private.

(PRNewsfoto/United Overseas Bank)

UOB is progressively upgrading its suite of affluent and high-net-worth (HNW) card solutions to the new Visa Infinite tiers, reinforcing the Bank's leadership in premium card innovation. With the relaunch, more than 300,000 UOB Visa Infinite cardholders across ASEAN will be upgraded to higher card tiers, giving them access to an expanded suite of premium benefits. All other cardholders will continue to enjoy their existing privileges, with no downgrades across the portfolio. Eligible UOB Visa Infinite cardholders will be notified of their new card tiers via UOB's official channels from September onwards, with no action required from them.

UOB is currently Visa's largest card issuer in ASEAN[1] and brings an unparalleled regional footprint and customer base, serving over 8.5 million customers across the region. As the first Visa issuer across ASEAN to execute a launch of this scale across multiple markets, UOB and Visa are setting a new benchmark for regional card offerings, delivering elevated privileges and experiences to affluent cardmembers in the region. This collaboration is timely as affluent spending in ASEAN experiences strong growth. The number of new UOB affluent cardholders[2] grew over 10 per cent year-on-year in 2025, while card billings for this segment surged more than 25 per cent in the same year.

Visa unveiled its refreshed Visa Infinite offering in Asia Pacific on 16 July 2026, reimagined for the evolving needs of today's affluent consumers. Anchored in a three-tier card suite, the enhanced platform introduces greater flexibility, personalisation and differentiated benefits across the affluent spectrum. In addition to Visa Infinite, the portfolio now includes the newly launched Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private, enabling issuers to deliver more tailored value propositions, experiences and rewards to distinct customer segments within a unified premium framework.

Selected top-tier UOB cardholders across the region will enjoy access to enhanced platform privileges and UOB-exclusive curated experiences, tailored to their respective Visa Infinite tiers. This aligns with UOB's sharpened customer segmentation approach and enhanced card value propositions, aimed at serving the unique needs of customers by offering exclusive privileges tailored to their lifestyle preferences.

Mr Pratik Bhattacharjee, Head of Group Cards and Payment Products, UOB, said, "As UOB continues to sharpen our customer-centric operating model, we are focused on serving our customers more holistically across the wealth spectrum. Our partnership with Visa marks a significant milestone in this journey, allowing us to deepen our engagement with affluent customers by curating exclusive experiences that money cannot buy. As we continue strengthening our offerings to cater to each customer's aspirations and lifestyle, our goal is to connect with them through life moments and opportunities that truly matter."

Mr. T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products & Solutions for Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "The affluent segment is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in Asia Pacific, with expectations evolving alongside it. Today's affluent consumers are seeking experiences that are more personalised, seamless and relevant to their lifestyles. The refreshed Visa Infinite portfolio is designed to meet these changing expectations, and through our partnership with UOB, we are extending these enhanced experiences to affluent customers across Southeast Asia."

Greater personalisation through tiered privileges

With Visa's enhanced Infinite tier segmentation, selected cardholders will benefit from more tailored services, differentiated privileges and elevated experiences that reflect their evolving lifestyle needs. This includes access to curated regional and global lifestyle offers as well as premium destination-based travel and dining privileges worldwide as part of the base membership. In addition, selected cardholders will get exclusive access to top-tier concerts and global sporting events like FIFA World Cup™, and reserved entitlements to key lifestyle offerings under Visa Infinite Privilege. At the highest tier, Visa Infinite Private offers bespoke invitation-only experiences highly personalised for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Leveraging its deep understanding of affluent customers across the region, UOB will complement Visa's refreshed benefits with exclusive privileges, curated experiences and value-added offerings tailored to the unique preferences of its cardmembers. For example, selected cardholders will be able to enjoy specially-customised luxury travel experiences and privileged access to curated series of rare timepieces.

Paired with the Bank's unparalleled regional connectivity, advisory excellence and One Bank ecosystem, this partnership with Visa aligns with UOB's aim to bring together banking, wealth and lifestyle holistically to all customers. This also furthers the Bank's ambition to become the Bank of Choice for aspiring customers across ASEAN.

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About UOB

UOB is a leading Asian bank with a global network in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Operating through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, we have a global network of more than 470 branches and offices in 19 markets. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For more than nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer's unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to help businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at www.visa.com.sg

[1] Largest card issuer by total billings [2] Includes UOB Reserve Card, UOB Zenith Card and UOB Visa Infinite cards

SOURCE UOB