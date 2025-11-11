UOBAM (Malaysia) launches United Global Premium Opportunity Fund

The Fund provides sophisticated investors income and long-term capital appreciation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB Asset Management (Malaysia) Berhad (UOBAM (Malaysia)) has launched the United Global Premium Opportunity Fund (UGPROF or the Fund), Malaysia's first global equity wholesale feeder fund that combines high-quality dividend stocks with a single-stock covered call overwriting strategy.

Ms Lim Suet Ling, Chief Executive Officer of UOBAM (Malaysia), announces the launch of the United Global Premium Opportunity Fund aims to balance income generation with growth potential for investors.

The single-stock covered call overwriting strategy aims to enhance income by selling call options on stocks its own, earning premiums while maintaining exposure to strong companies. This approach seeks to balance income generation with growth potential, making it suitable for investors who are willing to accept the volatility and risks of investing in global equities.

Ms Lim Suet Ling, Chief Executive Officer of UOBAM (Malaysia) said, "As investors face rising concentration risks, macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and trade tensions such as US tariffs, global diversification has never been more critical. Pairing this with an income and growth strategy helps investors capture opportunities and generate returns.

UGPROF offers exposure across major markets including the US, Europe, and Asia, leveraging tech innovation, value sectors, and regional recovery while balancing income generation with long-term growth potential."

The UGPROF primarily invests in the Fidelity Funds – Global Dividend Plus Fund (Target Fund), managed by Fidelity International. The Fund will be investing a minimum of 90 per cent of its net asset value (NAV) in the Target Fund with the remaining balance in liquid assets which include money market instruments and deposits.

The Target Fund adopts a bottom-up investment process, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and resilient business models. It prioritises consistent dividend growers over boarder market trends, with key exposures in sectors such as consumer staples, healthcare, financials, and industrials.

The base currency of the Fund is in US Dollar (USD), and it is available in five classes namely, USD Dist Class, Ringgit Dist Class, Ringgit Hedged Dist Class, Singapore Dollar (SGD) Hedged Dist Class, and Australian Dollar (AUD) Hedged Dist Class. The minimum investment amount is US$1,000 for the USD Dist class, RM1,000 for the Ringgit Dist class and Ringgit Hedged Dist class, S$1,000 for the SGD Hedged Dist class, and A$ 1,000 for the AUD Hedged Dist class.

Investors are advised to read and understand the contents of the Fund's Product Highlights Sheet and Information Memorandum dated 11 November 2025 before investing.

The Fund is available for subscription now at selected distributors. To learn more about the Fund, visit www.uobam.com.my

About UOB Asset Management (Malaysia) Berhad

UOB Asset Management (Malaysia) Berhad (UOBAM (M)) is a subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM) and is part of United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB). UOBAM (M) has held the Capital Markets and Services Licence for fund management in Malaysia under the Capital Market and Services Act since January 1997. In January 2014, UOBAM (M) obtained approval from the Securities Commission of Malaysia to deal in securities restricted to unit trust products.

UOBAM has more than 35 years of experience in managing collective investment schemes and discretionary funds. Headquartered in Singapore, UOBAM has an extensive presence in Asia with regional business and investment offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Taiwan region, Japan, and Vietnam. UOBAM has a joint venture with Ping An Fund Management Company Limited. UOBAM and its subsidiaries manage about S$39.9 billion in clients' assets as of 30 September 2025.

For more information, please visit www.uobam.com.my

SOURCE UOB Asset Management