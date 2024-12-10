UOL Launches Inaugural U-Progress Awards to Recognise Singapore's Young Learners and Foster Lifelong Learning

News provided byUOL Group Limited
- The U-Progress Awards is open to students aged 7 to 19 in South East and Central Singapore Districts, supported by the Community Development Council (CDC).
- The pilot program aims to celebrate measurable progress in academics, arts, sports, and more, while engaging and uplifting Singapore's young community and encouraging lifelong learning.
SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UOL Malls, comprising KINEX, United Square, and Velocity@Novena Square, have launched the debut U-Progress Awards to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Singaporean students. The awards highlight hard work, encourage progress, and reward students for their exceptional efforts both inside and outside the classroom.
Divided into three categories — Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary — each with 30 award categories, the program emphasises measurable improvements in performance across academics, behaviour, and extracurricular activities, rather than absolute achievement. Essentially celebrating progress in all forms — academic and non-academic — it is open to students aged 7 to 19 who reside or study in the CDC's Central and South East zone, as well as students from UOL Malls' enrichment and learning centres.
The is the first commercial mall initiative in Singapore to launch such a program, supported by the CDC. Eligible students can apply by submitting an online form along with supporting documents highlighting their achievements from 1 January to 31 December 2024.
Winners will receive a certificate from UOL, along with UOL e-vouchers. Parents, teachers, and coaches are also encouraged to nominate students for the relevant awards by submitting a statement that highlights the student's dedication, effort, and progress. To apply, visit uprogress.awardsplatform.com.
For a full list of eligible government/government-aided schools in the CDC Central and South East zone, please refer to Appendix 1.
About UOL Group Limited (UOL)
UOL Group Limited (UOL) is one of Singapore's leading public-listed property companies with total assets of about $22 billion. We have a diversified portfolio of development and investment properties, hotels, and serviced suites in Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America and Africa.
With a track record of over 60 years, UOL strongly believes in delivering product excellence and quality service in all our business ventures. Our unwavering commitment to architectural and quality excellence is reflected in all our developments, winning us prestigious prizes such as the FIABCI Prix d'Excellence Award, Aga Khan Award for Architecture, Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence and President's Design Award.
UOL's three retail properties live up to their tagline of being "Malls + More". KINEX and United Square Mall focus on families, while Velocity@Novena Square highlights fitness & sports. They are lifestyle destinations that host unique events and provide dedicated spaces for community bonding. Together, they redefine the retail mall experience.
UOL values and recognises our people as the leading asset. The culture of competitiveness, commitment, competency, creativity, collaboration, and caring, shapes our people and drives us forward.
List of Eligible Government/Government-aided Schools
Primary Schools
- Bedok Green Primary School
- Canossa Convent Primary School
- Changkat Primary School
- CHIJ (Katong) Primary School
- Fengshan Primary School
- Geylang Methodist School
- Haig Girls' School
- Kong Hwa School
- Maha Bodhi School
- St. Margaret's Primary School
- Ngee Ann Primary School
- Opera Estate Primary School
- Red Swastika School
- St Anthony's Canossian Primary School
- St. Gabriel's Primary School
- St. Stephen's School
- Tanjong Katong Primary School
- Tao Nan School
- Temasek Primary School
- Yangzheng Primary School
Secondary Schools
- Anglican High School
- Bedok Green Secondary School
- Bedok South Secondary School
- Bedok View Secondary School
- Broadrick Secondary School
- Changkat Changi Secondary School
- CHIJ Katong Convent
- Chung Cheng High School (Main)
- Dunman High School
- Geylang Methodist School Secondary
- Manjusri Secondary School
- St. Anthony's Canossian Secondary School
- St. Gabriel's Secondary School
- St. Patrick's School
- Tanjong Katong Girls' School
- Tanjong Katong Secondary School
- Temasek Secondary School
- Victoria School
- Zhonghua Secondary School
Tertiary
- ITE College East
- Nanyang Junior College
- Victoria Junior College
