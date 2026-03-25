Up to 50% Energy Cost Savings: Baojie Tech Debuts at ASEAN Biomass Energy Expo 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Baojie Environmental Protection Technology, a subsidiary of Zhongyu Energy (03633.HK), will make its debut appearance in Thailand at the ASEAN Biomass Energy Expo 2026, taking place from March 25 to 27 in Bangkok, officially entering the Thai market to meet its industrial decarbonization demand under the BCG model. Backed by 13 years of tech accumulation and 300+ global projects, Baojie offers cost-efficient, compliant and reliable biomass energy solutions.

Baojie Tech at the ASEAN Biomass Energy Expo 2026

As a national high-tech enterprise with 12 invention patents and over 100 utility models, its 33,000㎡ manufacturing base has an annual capacity of over 50 systems, with 4-35 ton equipment running 90 days non-stop. Its core patented tech achieves 100% burnout rate, flue gas particulate emissions ≤5mg/Nm³, complying with Thailand's environmental standards. This technical maturity has already earned the trust of conglomerates, delivering 1.6 million tons of green steam annually and cutting cumulative carbon emissions by over 10 million tons, cementing a strong market reputation and a proven track record of successful execution.

The economic proposition is equally compelling. By upcycling local agricultural and forestry waste, each ton of feedstock generates 1,500 to 2,000 Nm³ of syngas alongside 3.0 to 4.0 tons of steam. This drives heating costs down to an incredibly competitive 180 RMB per steam ton—slashing expenses by 50% compared to traditional natural gas boilers. These savings are not theoretical; they have been rigorously validated across more than ten installations in Southeast Asia, including a flagship project for a Malaysian rubber industry leader that generates annual savings of over 10 million Ringgit (approximately 82.65 million THB).

Looking ahead, Baojie is tailoring multi-scenario architectures specifically for Thailand's industrial landscape. By anchoring their approach in biomass gasification and intelligently coupling it with solar, wind, heat pumps, energy storage, and waste heat recovery, they create a versatile energy matrix. This allows for the flexible supply and distribution of heat, power, biochar, hydrogen, and climate control to sectors ranging from food processing and rubber to building materials. At Expo Booth E52, it displays a 35-ton equipment model and AI energy management platform, with its core team on-site.

"We are not just here as an exhibitor," Yang Yong, Vice GM of Baojie Tech noted. "We are here to be a long-term partner in Thailand's industrial green transition".

SOURCE Guangdong Baojie Environmental Protection Technology