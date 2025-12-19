Upbeat Technology Sets New Industry Standard with Novel MEMS Technology for AI Vibration and Bone-Conduction Applications

Enhancing wearables, AR/VR, drones, and IoT with superior voice clarity, intelligent sensing, and extended battery efficiency

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upbeat Technology, a pioneer in ultra-low-power compute, voice, and edge AI sensing solutions, today announced its new family of UPM01 and UPM02 high-bandwidth MEMS vibration sensors. Featuring a flat frequency response from 5 Hz to 12 kHz and a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of up to 68 dB, the new sensors are designed for next-generation acoustics, voice interfaces, and intelligent sensing.

Upbeat Tech UPM01 and UPM02 Vi

When paired with Upbeat's UP301 dual-core RISC-V AI MCU, the MEMS portfolio delivers noise-resistant signal quality that conventional acoustic microphones and multi-microphone arrays struggle to achieve in noisy or vibration-heavy environments. Live demonstrations of the new sensing platform will be shown at CES 2026, January 6–9, in Eureka Park, Venetian Ballroom, Booth 62201.

The UPM01 and UPM02 sensor family supports a wide range of advanced applications, spanning AI wearables, humanoid robotics, drones, and autonomous systems. Setting a new benchmark in design flexibility, the UPM01 and UPM02 uniquely integrate both analog and digital interfaces, enabling seamless system integration across a wide range of architectures. In AI smart glasses, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Open-Wearable Stereo (OWS) headsets, the UPM02 sensor delivers exceptional vocal isolation—accurately capturing the user's voice while suppressing environmental noise. This enables clear voice calls and highly reliable voice command recognition for always-on, hands-free AI interfaces.

For drones and robotic platforms, the UPM01 vibration sensor detects ultra-low-level micro-vibrations associated with mechanical imbalance, fatigue, or wear. This capability enables predictive maintenance, propeller health monitoring, and automatic system diagnostics—addressing critical requirements for operational reliability and equipment longevity, which is required for low altitude economy. The UPM01 has been in high-volume production and shipping throughout 2025, demonstrating its proven performance in real-world smart glasses and true wireless stereo (TWS) applications.

"Ultra-low power solutions solve for a key consumer demand for long-lasting battery life, which is the top metric buyers use to evaluate wearables," said Daniel Holcolmb, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "Parks Associates research shows 78% of wearables users report they want long battery life. Solutions like Upbeat Technology's UPM01 and UPM02 highlight how vibration-based sensing can unlock new use cases in AI wearables, robotics, and drones, where conventional audio approaches often fall short."

Together, UPM01 and UPM02 demonstrate Upbeat's ability to deliver MEMS sensing solutions that scale from consumer audio to mission-critical autonomous systems. UPM02 provides studio-grade voice isolation for AI wearables, and UPM01 delivers a blend of the speaker's voice and ambient surround sound when required.

"We are thrilled to integrate Upbeat Tech's UPM01 bone-conduction MEMS sensor into our devices," said SJ Liu, CEO at J5Create. "Its high sensitivity, superior SNR, and wide bandwidth enable crystal-clear audio capture even in the noisiest environments, delivering a noticeably better user experience."

In consumer devices, the combined MEMS+MCU solution supports earbuds, smart glasses, AI wearables, and ultra-thin recording accessories. UPM01/UPM02 integrated into earbuds or eyewear frames enables clear communication, whisper-mode input, and reliable voice commands in environments where conventional microphones degrade. A compact, magnetically attached recording card can capture both sides of a phone conversation via vibration, enabling transcription, translation, and meeting summary applications.

In addition to the UPM01 and UPM02, Upbeat will introduce the UPM05 ultrasonic MEMS sensor, with partner availability beginning in Q3 2026. Visit https://www.upbeattechtw.com/products/upbeat-mems to view reference designs, evaluation kits, video, and product briefs for UPM01/02.

About Upbeat Technology

Upbeat Technology, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is an award-winning pioneer in ultra-low power compute, voice, and edge AI sensing. With numerous patents in microstructural and AI acceleration technologies, its UP201/301 family MCUs' dual-core RISC-V processor powers IoT devices from sensors to industrial systems, while the UPM01/UPM02 Bone Conduction MEMS microphone delivers superior audio for wearables and voice applications. Optimized for always-on IoT, drones, and smart factories, Upbeat partners globally to enable intelligent, sustainable, and energy-efficient connected systems. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit the Upbeattechtw.com website.

Media Contact:

Linda Ferguson

1+503-869-5827

[email protected]

SOURCE Upbeat Technology