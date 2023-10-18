Update of Air France KLM Hong Kong Winter Schedule 2023

Air France will serve the route Hong Kong – Paris Charles de Gaulle with Airbus 350, in daily operation

KLM will increase 1 additional frequency between Hong Kong and Amsterdam

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air France KLM Greater China announced today, Air France will serve the route between Hong Kong - Paris Charles de Gaulle with Airbus 350, the new jewel in Air France's long-haul fleet. Air France will continue to offer daily flight on the route as of 29th October 2023.

Air France Flight schedules (in local time)

AF185: leaves Hong Kong at 22:40, arrives in Paris - Charles de Gaulle at 05:50 the next day.

AF188: leaves Paris - Charles de Gaulle at 23:20, arrives in Hong Kong at 18:30 on the following day.

Flight operated by Airbus 350 in daily operation.

KLM will increase 1 additional frequency on the Hong Kong Market, i.e., 4 weekly flights starting 29th October 2023.

KLM Flight schedules (in local time)

KL888: leaves Hong Kong at 13:35, arrives in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 20:25 every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

KL887: leaves Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 17:05 every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, arrives in Hong Kong at 11:55 on the following day.

Flight operated by Boeing 777-200

The best of Air France onboard - the Airbus A350

Air France continues to integrate latest-generation aircraft, with an improved economic and environmental performance, into its fleet. With CO2 emissions reduced by 25% compared to previous-generation aircraft, it is a powerful way of reducing the airline's environmental footprint. Its noise footprint is also reduced by 40%.

The Airbus A350 has 324 seats, with 34 in the Business cabin, 24 in the Premium Economy cabin and 266 in the Economy cabin or 292 seats with 48 in the Business cabin, 32 in the Premium Economy cabin and 212 in the Economy cabin.

On board, customers enjoy a spacious cabin in Business, Premium Economy and Economy, 30% larger windows, an optimized air pressure system, providing a more comfortable cabin atmosphere with regularly renewed air, lighting adapted to the different phases of the flight.

To stay connected on board the Airbus A350, customers can access Air France CONNECT, the in-flight Wi-Fi service.

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 38,000 staff that make up its workforce are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The Group relies on its powerful hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol to offer a vast international network. Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme has over 17 million members. Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance which has a total of 19 member airlines.

Air France has set itself ambitious sustainable development targets and is working to reduce and support projects that absorb and store carbon from the atmosphere in natural carbon sinks. As part of the Air France ACT programme, the company is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions per passenger-km by 30% vs 2019, meaning -12% absolute CO2 emissions. This ambition is supported by major investments to renew its fleet with new-generation more fuel-efficient aircraft, the development of use of more Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or the generalisation of eco-piloting.

www.airfrance.com.hk

About KLM

For over a century, KLM has been a pioneer in the airline industry. KLM is the oldest airline still operating under its original name and aims to be the leading European network carrier in customer centricity, efficiency and sustainability. The KLM network connects the Netherlands with all of the world's key economic regions and is a powerful engine driving the Dutch economy.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is part of the Air France–KLM Group. KLM is also a member of the global SkyTeam Alliance, which has 19 member airlines.

Since the merger in 2004, KLM has been part of the Air France–KLM Group. This merger gave rise to one of Europe's leading airline groups, with two strong brands operating out of two major hubs: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Paris Charles de Gaulle. The group focuses of three key activities: passenger and cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance.

www.klm.com.hk

