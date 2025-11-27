Upgraded "Sky Sentinels" Safeguard: State Grid Jinchang Enhances Efficiency of Visual Monitoring System

JINCHANG, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company launched a special maintenance campaign for video monitoring devices. By adopting a combined strategy of "precision maintenance + scientific supplementary installation", the company has fully activated the efficiency of the visual monitoring system and built a solid intelligent protection barrier for power transmission corridors.

As the "aorta" of the power grid, transmission lines often span complex terrains such as mountains and valleys, with some sections located in micro-meteorological areas. Traditional manual inspection is not only time-consuming and labor-intensive but also prone to supervision blind spots in severe weather. Since the first batch of video monitoring devices was put into operation, these 24/7 "Sky Sentinels" have become a core force in preventing wildfires and external damage. However, due to long-term exposure to outdoor environments, they have gradually developed "health risks" such as lens contamination, communication interruptions, and component aging; in addition, there are still monitoring gaps in some important crossing areas, which restricts the full release of intelligent operation and maintenance efficiency. This special campaign has established a "full-lifecycle management and control" system. In the equipment maintenance phase, technicians carry professional testing instruments to conduct a "carpet-style inspection", focusing on checking key indicators such as power supply stability and data transmission quality, and replacing aging components "on the spot upon detection" to ensure a 100% defect handling rate for the equipment; in the supplementary installation and optimization phase, staff accurately identify accident-prone sections and crossing areas based on historical fault data and line risk maps, and adopt a new generation of monitoring equipment with AI intelligent recognition functions to realize automatic capture of hidden dangers and real-time alarms.

State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company will incorporate the operation and maintenance of video monitoring devices into the standardized management system, and plans to complete equipment renovation and system upgrading for all lines under its jurisdiction by the end of this year. By integrating monitoring data with AI analysis algorithms, the company strives to achieve a transformation from "passive response" to "proactive early warning", promoting the operation and maintenance of transmission lines to truly enter a new stage of "lean management" and providing solid support for the safe and stable operation of the regional power grid.

