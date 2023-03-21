Upon China's National Table Tennis Team returning with five gold medals at WTT Singapore Smash, some people deserve to be thanked behind the glory of the Championships

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2023 WTT Singapore Smash ended at the Singapore Sports Hub on the evening of March 19. The main players of China's national table tennis team fought for national honor again, and ultimately achieved the glory by taking all the five gold medals.

Swellfun organizes a cheering group in Singapore to cheer for China’s national table tennis team

At this year's WTT Singapore Smash, a number of top international players attended the tournament, making Singapore, also known as the Lion City in the Southeast Asia, bright with stars and making the event the one with credentials. Finally, through its strength and spirit of hard work, China's National Table Tennis Team once again bagged five gold medals in Singapore as they did last year. The outstanding performance of the National Table Tennis Team has also made the majority of Chinese fans energetic.

As a top global partner of the WTT, Swellfun also fully supports the national table tennis team. This time, it organized nearly 300 table tennis fans from across the country to go to Singapore to cheer for the national table tennis team and fully support Chinese table.

The local Chinese who love table tennis in Singapore were also excited about the arrival of the national table tennis athletes. Many of them joined the Swellfun cheering group to cheer on China's national table tennis team with their Chinese compatriots from afar, working together to create the strongest voice so that all the cheering group members and the members of China's national table tennis team on the field can personally experience the feeling and pride of being a Chinese with blood being thicker than water.

In the WTT Singapore Smash, the Chinese and overseas Chinese joined hands to create a perfect overseas home atmosphere for the national table tennis team, making them feel like they are in the domestic arena. I believe this is a very exciting and unforgettable moment for every Chinese on the spot and the famous national table tennis players in the match.

After the event, Swellfun arranged a celebration banquet to celebrate the victory of the national table tennis team. In addition to the theme of table tennis triumph celebration, this lively gathering also involved Swellfun, a baijiu brand from China. The Chinese people who traveled to Singapore celebrated the victory for the national table tennis team with the baijiu from the motherland, together with overseas Chinese in Singapore, and they shared this excitement and joy with the "aesthetics in liquor". Liu Shiwen, a world table tennis champion, said that, "Iwant to thank Swellfun for its support for the table tennis events, and also hope thatall the Chinese people and overseas Chinese can always concern about and support the development of table tennis."

When everyone raised their glasses to celebrate this unforgettable moment, they also extend their blessings to the increasingly powerful motherland. What touches everyone at this moment is the Chinese heart.

Next, Swellfun, which boasts a 600 years' history, will keep working to promote table tennis, set off a new round of table tennis craze, and continue to strengthen the innovation in baijiu brand and quality, so as to become a participant, companion and driver of people for a better life.

SOURCE Swellfun