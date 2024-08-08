Uproot Company Partners with Tien Phong CDS and JS Service Trading Investment to Expand in Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uproot Company, known for its innovative digital asset investment platform, BitSaving, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with two leading Vietnamese firms: Tien Phong CDS and JS Service Trading Investment.

This new collaboration represents a major milestone in Uproot's expansion into the Vietnamese market. Tien Phong CDS, a top provider of IT solutions in Vietnam, has played a key role in driving digital transformation for major companies like Dai Long, Gia Thang, and GEMA DEPT. By partnering with Uproot, Tien Phong CDS will help promote and market Uproot's digital asset management solutions to both B2B and B2C customers across Vietnam.

Additionally, Uproot has teamed up with JS Service Trading Investment, a company known for boosting business cooperation between Korean and Vietnamese enterprises. JS Service Trading Investment works closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and has supported Korean startups entering the Vietnamese market through programs with Seoul Startup Hub and the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development (NATEC).

In collaboration with Tien Phong CDS, JS Service Trading Investment will also help set up AI and blockchain education centers in Vietnam. This partnership aims to develop educational programs and marketing strategies focused on AI, blockchain technology, and digital assets.

James Kang, Vice President of Uproot Company, shared his enthusiasm about the new partnerships: "We are thrilled to work with these leading firms in Vietnam's IT and startup sectors. This partnership will greatly enhance our offerings in the Vietnamese digital asset market and foster further innovation."

**About Uproot Company**

Founded in 2017 with a vision that blockchain technology could be as transformative as the Internet and mobile technologies, Uproot Company is at the forefront of digital asset investment. Its flagship service, BitSaving, combines a Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) approach with an On-chain algorithm to help users manage their digital assets easily and securely. BitSaving provides a fun, accessible, and long-term investment strategy. In May 2022, Uproot Company received seed investment from global accelerator HEXAGON Investment Consulting.

SOURCE UPROOT